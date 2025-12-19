File photo of Ishaq Dar

Islamabad- Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday accused India of consistently attempting to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty, claiming the current material breaches strike at the heart of the pact. He also warned that the disruption would be considered as“an act of war”.

Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, was addressing the media a day after Pakistan sought clarification from India regarding variations in the flow of the Chenab river.

“We witnessed in April this year India's unilateral abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty... But what we are witnessing now is material breaches by India that strike at the heart of the Indus Waters Treaty with escalating consequences both for regional stability and the sanctity of international law,” he said.

He also alleged manipulation of Indus basin waters at a critical time of agricultural cycle directly threatens the life and livelihood in Pakistan.

The minister said India had halted sharing information, hydrological data, and joint oversight required by the treaty, which had exposed Pakistan to floods and droughts.