Parliament Adjourned Sine Die

Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die; Budget Session Concludes

New Delhi- The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Friday, drawing curtains on the 19-day-long Winter Session of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha ended on an abrupt note amid Opposition protests on the passage of the VB-G Ram G Bill.

Rajya Sabha too was adjourned sine die after papers, statements and reports were laid on the table of the House.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan read out a synopsis of the legislative and other business transacted during the 15-day sitting.

This was followed by the playing of the National Song, after which the Chair adjourned Rajya Sabha proceedings sine die.

While Rajya Sabha reported a productivity of 121% in the 15 days of winter session, the lower house recorded a productivity of 111%

Lok Sabha saw the passage of crucial bills, including one to repeal the 20-year-old MNREGA and another on opening up the civil nuclear sector for private participation.

The total sitting hours during the Winter Session was 92 hours and 25 minutes.

When speaker Om Birla was reading out his valedictory statement, some members were heard raising“Mahatma Gandhi ki jai” slogans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present when the proceedings were adjourned.

During the 15 sittings of the Winter Session, the House took up two politically-charged debates - one on the 150 years of Vande Matram and the other on election reforms.

The prime minister had initiated a discussion to commemorate the completion of 150 years of the national song. The House discussed the subject for 11 hours and 32 minutes, during which 65 members participated.

A debate on air pollution, which was to be initiated by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, could not take place.

The opposition had been insisting on a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in 12 states and Union Territories, but the government made it clear that the poll panel and its functioning cannot be discussed in the House, and agreed to hold a debate on election reforms instead.

The issue was discussed for approximately 13 hours, with the participation of 63 MPs. The opposition, however, focused its attack against the government on SIR, the new law on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, and the“vote chori” issue.

Eight bills were passed during the session.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Bill, assuring 125 days of guaranteed jobs for rural India, was passed amid opposition protests on Thursday, including tearing of papers.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation, was also passed during the session.

The Lok Sabha also passed a bill to raise foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 100 per cent from the current 74 per cent. It is expected to increase insurance penetration, lower premiums, and boost job creation.

The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha. The Lower House also passed a Bill to repeal 65 amendment Acts and six principal laws, which had lost relevance.