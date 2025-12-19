Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-19
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - Gunnison Copper Corp.: Has entered into a Collaboration Framework Agreement with Lunasonde Inc., a defense and mineral exploration technology company focused on next-generation subsurface remote sensing using Airborne Georadiotomography (aGRT) Technology. Gunnison Copper Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.39.

Baystreet.ca

