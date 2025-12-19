403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Avicanna Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:23 AM EST - Avicanna Inc.: Applauds President Trump's executive order directing the reclassification of cannabis as a less dangerous substance from Schedule I to Schedule III controlled substance while also mentioning the importance of scientific research. Avicanna is also pleased to provide a scientific update on advancements across the Company's research and development, clinical development, and medical affairs programs. Avicanna Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $0.22.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment