Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) In North York, Toronto. Galloro Dental Group Expands Access To Affordable Oral Care For North York, Toronto Families.

Toronto, ON - December 19, 2025 - Galloro Dental Group, a trusted family dental practice with locations in Don Mills (North York) and Summerhill, has officially joined the government supported Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), bringing more accessible and affordable dental care to families, seniors, and eligible individuals across Toronto. As the cost of living continues to rise, many Canadians are delaying essential dental treatment due to financial barriers.

What CDCP Patients Can Access at Galloro Dental Group

Eligible patients can receive a wide range of covered services, including:



Exams (routine, emergency), x-rays, cleanings (scaling), fluoride treatments, sealants

Fillings, pain control & treatments for cavities.

Posts, cores, crowns Extractions



Coverage depends on income level and CDCP approval, but Galloro's team guides patients through what is covered, what requires preauthorization, and what copayments apply.

A Commitment to Community Health

Galloro Dental Group emphasizes a patient-first philosophy with modern technology, an experienced team, and a welcoming environment for individuals of all ages. Their goal is to remove barriers to care, especially for children, seniors, newcomers, and families who previously lacked dental coverage.

“With the CDCP, more people can maintain their oral health without worrying about affordability,” the team added.“We're thrilled to be part of this program and to support the long-term health of our community.”

How Toronto Residents Can Get Started

Confirm CDCP eligibility

Apply through Service Canada

Once approved, contact either Galloro Dental Group location

Provide your CDCP member ID and coverage start date when booking



Appointments are available now at both clinics.

About Galloro Dental Group

Galloro Dental Group provides full service family and cosmetic dentistry across two Toronto locations. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, Invisalign®, cosmetic enhancements, emergency dentistry, and more delivered with a focus on comfort, transparency, and quality.

Learn more:

