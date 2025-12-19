Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) In North York, Toronto. Galloro Dental Group Expands Access To Affordable Oral Care For North York, Toronto Families.


2025-12-19 03:12:51
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Toronto, ON - December 19, 2025 - Galloro Dental Group, a trusted family dental practice with locations in Don Mills (North York) and Summerhill, has officially joined the government supported Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), bringing more accessible and affordable dental care to families, seniors, and eligible individuals across Toronto. As the cost of living continues to rise, many Canadians are delaying essential dental treatment due to financial barriers.

What CDCP Patients Can Access at Galloro Dental Group

Eligible patients can receive a wide range of covered services, including:

  • Exams (routine, emergency), x-rays, cleanings (scaling), fluoride treatments, sealants

  • Fillings, pain control & treatments for cavities.

  • Posts, cores, crowns

  • Extractions


Coverage depends on income level and CDCP approval, but Galloro's team guides patients through what is covered, what requires preauthorization, and what copayments apply.

A Commitment to Community Health

Galloro Dental Group emphasizes a patient-first philosophy with modern technology, an experienced team, and a welcoming environment for individuals of all ages. Their goal is to remove barriers to care, especially for children, seniors, newcomers, and families who previously lacked dental coverage.

“With the CDCP, more people can maintain their oral health without worrying about affordability,” the team added.“We're thrilled to be part of this program and to support the long-term health of our community.”

How Toronto Residents Can Get Started

  • Confirm CDCP eligibility

  • Apply through Service Canada

  • Once approved, contact either Galloro Dental Group location

  • Provide your CDCP member ID and coverage start date when booking


    Appointments are available now at both clinics.

    About Galloro Dental Group

    Galloro Dental Group provides full service family and cosmetic dentistry across two Toronto locations. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, Invisalign®, cosmetic enhancements, emergency dentistry, and more delivered with a focus on comfort, transparency, and quality.

    Learn more:

    CDCP info page: canadian-dental-care-plan-cdcp-toronto-summerhill-don-mills/

    MENAFN19122025003238003268ID1110504018



    • GetNews

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search