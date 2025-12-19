Graphite Electrode Market Remains Stable

MENAFN - GetNews) Carbon Additives

The market price of carbon additives for ordinary calcined coal remained stable with sluggish trading. On November 28th, the market price of carbon additives for ordinary calcined coal in China remained stable. In Ningxia, the market price for C>90 was 1300-1450 yuan/ton; C>92 was 1400-1650 yuan/ton; and C>93 was 1520-1800 yuan/ton. On the supply and demand side, most enterprises maintained stable production, while a few reduced production, and downstream purchasing activity was insufficient. The upstream market for anthracite coal remained stable, and coal mine shipments accelerated. Downstream steel market prices rose slightly, but steel mills' production enthusiasm decreased, and market resources were tight. It is expected that the market price of carbon additives for ordinary calcined coal will remain stable in the short term.

Cathode Carbon Blocks

The market for cathode carbon blocks remained largely unchanged with ample supply. On November 28th, the market price of cathode carbon blocks in China remained largely unchanged. In North China, the average market price for 30% grade graphite was 7600 yuan/ton, for 50% grade it was 8300 yuan/ton, for SM (grade 1, roasted) it was 14200 yuan/ton, and for SM (grade 2, roasted) it was 16300 yuan/ton. The price of low-sulfur coke remained stable, and the coal tar pitch market maintained a strong and stable trend. Cathode carbon block manufacturers faced high production costs, but weak market demand limited the potential for price increases in actual transactions.

Graphite Electrodes

Northern production slowed, and the graphite electrode market remained stable. On November 28, 2025, the average market price for graphite electrodes was 16230 yuan/ton, unchanged from the previous working day. Affected by the drop in temperature in northern regions, some enterprises faced production restrictions, resulting in a slowdown in overall production plans, and some enterprises planned to suspend production. Downstream demand continued its sluggish trend, and overall transactions were weak. The steel industry had limited demand for graphite electrodes, with few purchases in the market. The graphite electrode market remained stable, with companies primarily focused on fulfilling existing orders and adopting a cautious approach to quoting prices. It is predicted that mainstream market prices for graphite electrodes will remain stable in the next business day.