Truckduffletm By Weathergeartm Redefines Pickup Truck Cargo Protection

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Pickup truck owners shouldn't have to choose between protection, maximum cargo volume, and ease of use” said Todd Gautier, CEO of WeatherGear,“TruckDuffle gives you all three. Whether you're heading to a job site before dawn, loading up for some weekend camping, or heading out on an extended family road trip, TruckDuffle delivers peace of mind by ensuring your gear arrives exactly as you packed it.""The all-new TruckDuffle cargo system brings professional-grade weatherproof protection to pickup trucks with a unique design that expands to full cab height and installs without tools or modifications. Unique, robust and versatile, TruckDuffle is the solution that truck owners have long needed but haven't found in traditional products.

Pickup truck owners everywhere have been searching for cargo protection that balances comprehensive weather resistance, secure attachment, simple installation, and flexibility. WeatherGear has answered these needs with the TruckDuffle, a patent-pending cargo transportation and protection system that performs well beyond the wide array of rigid truck bed covers or camper shells that limit cargo space and functionality. TruckDuffle provides fully expandable weatherproof protection that simultaneously adapts to the most diverse cargo types, installs easily, is quickly removable when not needed, and folds up into a small storage bag. All at a fraction of the cost compared to a bed cover or a camper shell.

Due to their many years of driving trucks, the WeatherGear team knew that pickup truck owners use their vehicles in remarkably diverse ways. A truck that hauls hay bales on Monday might carry a family's camping gear on Saturday and help a friend move furniture on Sunday. TruckDuffle is specifically designed to adapt across the full range of applications, providing consistent protection whether the cargo is tools, recreational gear, household goods, farm/ranch supplies, or nearly anything else.

The TruckDuffle design keeps everything secured in place, preventing cargo shifts during aggressive driving, emergency maneuvers, or off-road travel where traditional tie-down methods are inadequate. Additionally, WeatherGear has engineered three TruckDuffle size options that fit properly and perform reliably in virtually any pickup truck bed.

As pickup trucks continue serving as essential vehicles for professional as well as recreational use, the TruckDuffle by WeatherGear delivers the trustworthy, comprehensive cargo protection system that serious truck owners demand.

CONTACT: