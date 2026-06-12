Kazakhstan, EU Advance Talks On Visa Facilitation And Readmission Agreements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Delegations from Kazakhstan and the European Union have held another round of negotiations on draft agreements on visa facilitation and readmission.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, during the talks, the sides continued substantive discussions aimed at further aligning their positions on key elements of the future agreements.

"Particular attention was given to improving visa procedures for citizens of Kazakhstan, including the processing time for applications, the issuance of multiple-entry visas, the optimization of required supporting documents, and other practical measures aimed at strengthening people-to-people contacts", the MFA said.

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