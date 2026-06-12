Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, EU Advance Talks On Visa Facilitation And Readmission Agreements

Kazakhstan, EU Advance Talks On Visa Facilitation And Readmission Agreements


2026-06-12 05:35:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Delegations from Kazakhstan and the European Union have held another round of negotiations on draft agreements on visa facilitation and readmission.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, during the talks, the sides continued substantive discussions aimed at further aligning their positions on key elements of the future agreements.

"Particular attention was given to improving visa procedures for citizens of Kazakhstan, including the processing time for applications, the issuance of multiple-entry visas, the optimization of required supporting documents, and other practical measures aimed at strengthening people-to-people contacts", the MFA said.

--

MENAFN12062026000187011040ID1111249030



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search