Portland Prep Underway: Al-Nashama Launch Historic World Cup 2026 Campaign In Oregon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 12 (Petra) – Jordan's national football team has officially opened its training camp in Portland, Oregon, shifting into high gear with intensive tactical and fitness drills ahead of their historic debut on football's grandest stage: the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The national contingent landed in Portland on Thursday to a rapturous reception from passionate Jordanian supporters. Heading the delegation is HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Football Association, overseeing the final stretch of pre-tournament operations alongside team staff and the selected playing squad.

Gaffer Jamal Sellami wasted no time, running his squad through their paces in an intense opening session with all 26 players fit and accounted for.

Jordan's official World Cup roster locks in a balanced mix of defensive steel and attacking flair: Yazeed Abulaila, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Nour Bani Attiah, Abdallah Nasib, Saad Al-Rousan, Yazan Al-Arab, Saleem Obaid, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Hossam Abu Dahab, Ehsan Haddad, Anas Badawi, Mohannad Abu Taha, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Mohammad Abu Ghoush, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Ibrahim Sadeh, Rajaei Ayed, Amer Jamous, Mohammad Al-Dawoud, Mahmoud Mardi, Oudeh Al-Fakhouri, Mousa Al-Tamari, Mohammad Abu Zrayq, Ali Azaizeh, and Ali Olwan.

Addressing the media, Sellami voiced his pride in the squad's historic qualification, emphasizing that this tournament is the ultimate platform to prove Jordan's footballing evolution to the global elite.

However, the tactician conceded that Al-Nashama face a true "Group of Death" in Group J. The bracket features powerhouse and reigning world champions Argentina, a battle-hardened Algerian side stacked with veteran talent, and a resurgent, ambitious Austria that cruised through European qualifying.

Jordan's high-stakes World Cup campaign kicks off on Wednesday, June 17, at 7:00 AM (Amman time) with a grueling opener against Austria at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Al-Nashama will return to the same pitch on Tuesday, June 23, at 6:00 AM for a massive regional showdown against Algeria, before wrapping up group-stage play with a blockbuster fixture against Argentina at the Dallas stadium on Sunday, June 28, at 5:00 AM.

//Petra// AA