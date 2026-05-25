Not Satisfied? UAE Ministry's New AI System Tracks Caller Emotions Instantly

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's Ministry of Finance has unveiled an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system at its customer service contact centre, which will record, analyse, and interpret conversations during calls, including the caller's emotional state.

This is a significant step in the ministry's ongoing commitment to eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of government operations.

Recommended For You UAE's Eid Al Adha 2026 prayer timings: What you need to know

The system goes beyond conventional call logging by leveraging AI-driven sentiment analysis. It evaluates the tone, language, and emotional cues of each interaction and automatically categorises calls as either positive or negative based on real-time data.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Colour-coded satisfaction tracking

According to officials at the ministry, calls during which customers express frustration, using words such as“problem” or“my issue wasn't resolved,” are flagged in red, immediately indicating dissatisfaction. Conversely, calls that conclude with positive language, expressions of gratitude, and resolved queries are marked in green, signalling a satisfactory outcome.

This colour-coded dashboard gives managers an overview of the contact centre's performance at any given moment, enabling swift intervention where service quality falls short.

Beyond sentiment tracking, the system captures detailed metrics for every call, including call duration, time to resolution, most frequently used keywords, and an overall performance rating for the employee handling the interaction.

This data is made available to supervisors in real time, providing an evidence-based foundation for staff development and service enhancement.

The platform also identifies patterns in customer inquiries over time. The system shows the most common inquiries received, making it easier for them to communicate with departments and improve our answers.

Coaching employees in real time

One of the system's more distinctive features is its ability to coach agents on professional language during calls. When an employee uses informal expressions such as“okay”, the system prompts them to adopt more formal, service-oriented language, suggesting alternatives such as“certainly” or“done.” This ensures a consistently professional standard of communication across all customer touchpoints.

A commitment to service excellence

The Ministry of Finance, which recently won the Zero Government Bureaucracy Award for the second consecutive year in the Government-to-Government Services category, views the new system as a natural extension of its award-winning Smart Financial Governance Operations project.

Officials emphasised that the platform is designed with strict privacy safeguards, ensuring that sensitive customer data is handled responsibly and in full compliance with applicable regulations.

The deployment reflects a wider trend across UAE federal entities to harness artificial intelligence not merely as a productivity tool, but as a means of building deeper, more responsive relationships between government and the public it serves.

UAE rolls out 4 AI agents to run public services, from tax auditing to customer support Why UAE government entities are hiring AI virtual assistants UAE to use AI, robotics to screen work permit applicants from May

ALSO READ