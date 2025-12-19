QREC Announces Staging Oaks Qatar Sunday, Qatar International Derby Saturday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) announced today that it will stage the Qatar Oaks race on Sunday, at Al Rayyan Racecourse.

In a statement, the club said that the Qatar International Derby will be held as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, while the Qatar Oaks has been confirmed for Sunday, in the interest of ensuring the safety of all participants following rainfall across the country overnight. QREC noted that the Qatar International Derby will start at 3:00 p.m. at Al Rayyan Racecourse, with the Qatar Oaks to be run at the same time on the following day.

QREC reaffirmed its commitment to applying the highest safety standards in line with international regulations governing horse racing.

The club had previously announced that the Qatar International Derby will be run on the turf track at Al Rayyan Racecourse, featuring 10 races with the participation of 16 horses, and offering total prize money of USD 1.3 million. Of this amount, USD 500,000 has been allocated to the tenth and main race of the event.

The main tenth race, titled the Qatar Derby for Purebred Thoroughbreds (three-year-olds only, Group 1), is an international contest over a distance of 2,000 metres. The winner of this race will qualify to compete in the Al Shafla race, which will be held as part of the HH The Amir's Sword Festival in February.