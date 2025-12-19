Harvard Vs Trump: Trump Administration Appeals Judge's Decision Restoring $2 Billion Research Funding

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Trump administration has appealed a federal judge's ruling that it illegally froze more than $2 billion in research funding to Harvard University in an effort to punish the school for refusing to comply with government demands.

US government lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Thursday (December 18), more than three months after a federal court ruled against the administration.

Judge found rights violations

On September 3, US District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that the Trump administration violated Harvard's free-speech and due-process rights by withholding federal research funds.

Since that ruling, the government has released most of the funding that had been frozen.

Harvard at Centre of White House campaign

Harvard has emerged as the main target of President Donald Trump's broader effort to reshape elite higher education in the United States.

The campaign initially focused on allegations of antisemitism on campuses following Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel, but later expanded to include accusations of political bias, scrutiny of university ties to China and opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.

University responds to appeal

In a statement on Friday, a Harvard spokesperson said Judge Burroughs' ruling restored“critical research funding that advances science and life-saving medical breakthroughs, strengthens national security, and enhances our nation's competitiveness and economic priorities.” The case now moves to the appeals court.

Funding freeze triggered legal battle

The Trump administration froze Harvard's research funding in April after the university refused to comply with a series of federal demands related to governance, admissions and hiring practices.



