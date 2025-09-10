Adam Taylor The Conversation
I deliver all aspects of anatomical teaching to Medical and Biomedical students. I have a passion for understanding how the human body is formed and how it functions in both health and disease. Many aspects of my teaching relate to what happens in the body to aid in function on a daily basis.
I have extensive experience working with TV, Radio and various other media outlets to produce TV, Radio and other pieces for the public to ensure clear messages and accuracy in all outputs.
My research interests lie within the field of osteoarthritis and the degeneration and turnover of cartilage and bone. My work commenced on a rare form of osteoarthritis; alkaptonuria, which is still studied in my lab. My work on this condition has lead me to also focus on arthritis and the turnover of joint tissues in response to disease(s) due to discoveries made whilst studying alkaptonuria.
I also have research interest in anatomy and its delivery as part of modern medical and allied health curricula.Experience
-
–present
Professor, Lancaster University
-
Advance HE, National Teaching Fellow
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment