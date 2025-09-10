Adam Taylor The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University Profile Articles Activity

I deliver all aspects of anatomical teaching to Medical and Biomedical students. I have a passion for understanding how the human body is formed and how it functions in both health and disease. Many aspects of my teaching relate to what happens in the body to aid in function on a daily basis.

I have extensive experience working with TV, Radio and various other media outlets to produce TV, Radio and other pieces for the public to ensure clear messages and accuracy in all outputs.

My research interests lie within the field of osteoarthritis and the degeneration and turnover of cartilage and bone. My work commenced on a rare form of osteoarthritis; alkaptonuria, which is still studied in my lab. My work on this condition has lead me to also focus on arthritis and the turnover of joint tissues in response to disease(s) due to discoveries made whilst studying alkaptonuria.

I also have research interest in anatomy and its delivery as part of modern medical and allied health curricula.

–present Professor, Lancaster University

Advance HE, National Teaching Fellow

ExperienceEducation