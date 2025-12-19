Dubai Launches Service For Donations Through Cryptocurrency

Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has announced the launch of a new service, through which donations can be made in cryptocurrencies and virtual assets.

Under the new service, the department will regulate fundraising activities related to virtual assets, which aims to protect donors' funds, enhance transparency, and ensure compliance with approved regulatory standards.

For charities seeking to adopt the service, the department has also organised a series of introductory workshops to clarify the procedures and operational requirements.

Mohammed Musbeh Dhaahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at the Department, said:“We invite charitable associations and institutions in the emirate to apply for preliminary authorisation to practice this activity, ensuring that the service is delivered within a safe and regulated environment aligned with Dubai's future directions.”

The new service will enable Dubai charities to receive donations through diverse methods that meet donors' needs.