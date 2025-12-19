Restaurant Review: Why Lana Lusa Is The Ultimate Portuguese Escape In Dubai

Perched in the heart of JLT, Lana Lusa feels a world away from Dubai. With walls lined in burgundy tiles and a lounging terrace wrapped in luscious greenery, Portugal seems to deliver itself in the most decadent way to the doorsteps of JLT residents.

We opted to let the chef choose a selection of dishes for us - a decision I would make again and again. Dinner began with the chef's signature salad, a reimagined ceviche-style dish made with cod, sea bass, avocado and a punchy lemon dressing. Staying loyal to the cod, we moved on to the codfish croquettes: a textural dream with perfectly crisp exteriors and a rich, creamy filling, complete with generous chunks of flaky poached cod.

As more dishes graced the table, two stood out immediately. The first was the arroz de tamboril - a deeply flavourful rice dish cooked in a punchy fish stock and topped with seasonal seafood arranged with such delicate care. The second star of the show was the prego steak sandwich: a Lisbon staple built from a thin slice of tender beef doused in garlic butter and tucked into an enormous, hearty bread roll.

The atmosphere mirrors the food perfectly and reflects how true this spot stays to its Portuguese roots. With a laid-back vibe and friendly, fun staff, it genuinely felt like a European getaway just minutes from home. And of course, we had to close the evening with the most beloved Portuguese baked good of all: the pastel de nata. Baked in-house, they offered two flavours - traditional and cherry - both equally delicious, flaky, creamy and deeply satisfying.