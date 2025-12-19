Aryna Sabalenka In Dubai: World No. 1 On Facing Nick Kyrgios, Her Move Into Health-Tech

Aryna Siarhiejeŭna Sabalenka is, arguably, one of the most powerful and high-profile female tennis players today. The 27-year-old Belarusian professional is known for her aggressive, hard-hitting style, especially her booming serves and fearless groundstrokes. Since turning professional in 2015, she has risen through the WTA rankings before breaking through at the elite level, eventually becoming world No. 1. In fact, she is currently world number 1 in women's singles and earlier this year became the first woman in over a decade to defend her US Open title. A multiple Grand Slam champion, Sabalenka has been cementing her reputation as a dominant force on hard courts.

One of her most defining characteristics is her emotional presence on the court - she is vocal, expressive, and unapologetically competitive. Off the court, she has increasingly embraced a leadership role, speaking openly about mental resilience, pressure, and the evolving physicality of the women's game. Recently, she also turned entrepreneur, investing in the health sciences company Prenetics Global Limited and its premium supplement brand IM8. She described the move as something that felt very“natural”, given her background and interest in the field.

On December 28, she will face Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition match in Dubai, reminiscent of the famous 1973“Battle of the Sexes” contest between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. King's victory became a defining cultural moment, symbolising progress for women's rights and equality in sport. In recent times, such matches are more symbolic than competitive and are meant to spark conversations about several topics, including gender equality and rights. Rules are often adjusted - for example, shorter courts, reduced serve speed, or modified scoring - to ensure a competitive and engaging contest. For Sabalenka, the upcoming game will be something that will make people“talk” and she is looking forward to it.

Ahead of her match, KT LUXE caught up with Sabalenka to talk about the games, her entrepreneurial journey and more. From explaining why she chose to participate in the match to what she wanted people to know about the hard truths of tennis, she spoke candidly about what she wants for her future. Edited excerpts from the interview:

The Battle of the Sexes format always sparks conversation. What excites you most about participating in a match like this?

I love moments that make people stop and talk. This format does exactly that. It's bold, entertaining, and it challenges old assumptions. For me, it's about competition first - stepping into a big arena and proving that I can play elite tennis, no matter who's on the other side of the net.

In 1973, 55-year-old Bobby Riggs - one of the top tennis players in 1940s - stated that the female game was inferior and that even at his age he could still beat any of the top female players. He challenged Billie Jean King but she declined. Instead, Margaret Court, who had just returned after giving birth, stepped in. Riggs won the game 6-1, 6-2 in a match dubbed the“Mother's Day Massacre”. He then taunted all female players, prompting King to accept a lucrative winner-takes-all prize of $100,000 exhibition match. Although she fell behind in the initial sets, King won the game in straight sets of 6–4, 6–3, 6–3. The match was viewed by an estimated 50 million people in the United States and 90 million worldwide.

Does preparing for a match against a male player like Kyrgios change your mindset or strategy in any way?

You always respect the opponent, but I don't change who I am. I stay focused on my strengths - power, intensity, belief. Nick is very unpredictable, so I'm not focused on his game so much. My preparation is about clarity: trusting my patterns, managing emotions, and staying grounded point by point. (Nick Kyrgios has been ranked as high as world No. 13 in singles by ATP and is only the third player to have beaten each of the big three players- Novak Djokovich, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.)

What do you want fans to take away from watching you compete in this format?

That women's tennis is fearless, explosive, and made for the biggest stages. I want fans to feel the energy, the fun, and the seriousness of real competition all at once.

Tell us about your relationship with Dubai. What draws you to the city, and what does Dubai represent for you as an athlete?

Dubai represents ambition. Everything here feels forward-looking - bigger ideas, higher standards, no limits. As an athlete, that mindset resonates with me. It's a place where excellence feels normal.

When you're in Dubai, what does a perfect day look like - both on and off the court?

A focused morning session on court - intense, purposeful, disciplined. After that, it's about recovery and balance: great food, good coffee, and a quiet moment to reset mentally.

How do you balance your intense training schedule with enjoying the city when you're here? Any favourite hidden gems?

It comes down to intention. I'm disciplined, but joy is part of performance. Sometimes it's a sunset walk or a peaceful spot away from the noise. Dubai has a unique ability to give you calm within its energy.

Many athletes today are stepping into entrepreneurship and tech investment. What drove you to it, and what made IM8 stand out in a crowded wellness-tech space?

As an athlete, your body and mind are your business. IM8 stood out because it's science-led, long-term, and authentic - it's not about shortcuts, but about real performance and wellbeing.

How has your journey with IM8 been?

Very natural. It feels like a true partnership, not a promotion. I've learned a lot about recovery and health. I have a great relationship with David (Beckham) and Danny (Yenung) – who are co-founders.

What vision do you see for the future of sports performance and lifestyle tech?

Smarter tools, better data, but always with the human being at the centre. Performance isn't just about winning - it's about sustaining excellence over time.

You're known for your power, passion, and presence. How do these qualities translate into the business and investment decisions you make?

I trust my instincts. If something doesn't feel authentic or exciting, I walk away. When I commit, I go all in - but always with preparation and intention.

What's one thing you wish more people understood about the life of a top athlete?

That the hardest work happens when no one is watching.

Tennis is both deeply physical and deeply psychological. What's one mindset practice you swear by?

Staying present and controlling my emotions. When I stay in the moment, everything flows naturally.

Looking ahead, what do you want your legacy to be - both as an athlete and as a businesswoman?

I want to be remembered as someone who played fearlessly and lived authentically. On court, I gave everything I had. Off court, I built something meaningful - with integrity and impact.