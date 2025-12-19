UAE: From Flooded Car To Brand-New Mercedes, Meet Lucky Dubai Duty Free Winner

Among the Dubai Duty Free draw winners was 38-year-old Emirati Salem Alfzari from Abu Dhabi, who won a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 43 (Vintage Blue) after his car broke down yesterday due to flooding amid unstable weather in the UAE.

“I'm surprised and speechless,” Alfzari said.“What a lucky day!”

Dubai Duty Free also announced the other winners of its Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws. A group of 10 Indian colleagues from Qatar collectively won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire draw, while three luxury vehicle winners were revealed in the Finest Surprise draw.

The Millennium Millionaire draw was held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport on the eve of Dubai Duty Free's 42nd anniversary.

Mr Jomy John, a 32-year-old draftsman from Doha, Qatar, won $1million with a ticket he purchased online on 5th December. He shared the ticket with nine colleagues, who have been taking turns entering the Dubai Duty Free promotion for two years.

Mr John is the 267th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire prize, with Indian nationals being the largest group of participants.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, three luxury vehicle winners were announced for the Finest Surprise draw.

Mr Salem Alfzari, who has been a regular participant for over seven years, is an aircraft engineer with Etihad Airways, had purchased two tickets for the draw.Mr Ali Alnuaimi, a 61-year-old Emirati based in Dubai, won a Land Rover Defender (Carpathian Grey) with a ticket purchased at Terminal 3 Public Shop on 6th December. A regular participant for 20 years, Mr Alnuaimi is a father of six and runs a consulting and financial services company.Mr Palani Andavar Ayyanar, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW R 1300 RS (Light White) motorbike with a ticket purchased online on 30th November. A regular participant for two years, Mr Ayyanar is a father of one and works as an AC technician.