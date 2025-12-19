UAE's People Of Determination Craft 13,000-Lanyard Chain, Breaking Guinness Record

Zayed Authority for People of Determination has added a new achievement to the UAE's international record, following the official recognition by Guinness World Records of the world's longest chain of lanyards, measuring 663.53 metres.

The record-breaking chain consists of 1,300 lanyards, handcrafted by people of determination, with the participation of 13 national entities that contributed to turning the idea into reality.

The sunflower lanyard is recognised globally as a symbol for raising awareness of hidden disabilities, aiming to enhance community awareness and encourage institutions to provide more understanding and supportive environments for this group.

The project was implemented at the Authority's Innovation Centre, where people of determination took part in designing, assembling, and coordinating the lanyards.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said,“This record is not merely a new certificate in the UAE's achievements register; it is a message that embodies the values of empowerment, respect, and humanity. It affirms that achievements are realised when efforts come together and that people of determination are capable of achieving the impossible when provided with a supportive environment and committed partners.”

He further emphasised the Authority's continued commitment to launching high-impact initiatives that highlight the capabilities of people of determination, strengthen their role in the UAE's development journey, and contribute to new global achievements that reflect national competence and the spirit of determination and perseverance.