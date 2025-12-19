Would Inheritance Taxes Trigger A Mass Exodus Of Millionaires From Switzerland?





After Swiss voters rejected a proposal to introduce a 50% tax on inheritances over CHF50 million, Swissinfo readers began debating whether taxing the wealthy drives them abroad, with some even claiming this is already happening in countries such as Norway and the UK. We took a closer look.

The“For a social climate policy” initiative, launched by the youth section of the left-wing Social Democratic Party (JUSO), proposed a 50% tax on any inheritance or gift worth more than CHF50 million ($63 million) The revenue was to be earmarked for tackling climate change.

The proposal was based on the belief that the very wealthy, whose lifestyles have a greater impact on global warming, should contribute more to climate protection. But the initiative was rejected by 78.3% of Swiss voters with fears that the super-rich would leave the country helping to tip the balance.

The“No” camp included several high-profile figures. Peter Spuhler, owner of manufacturer Stadler Rail and one of Switzerland's 100 richest people, became the face of the campaign. He argued his children could not afford such a tax without selling large parts of the company, thereby risking loss of control. If the initiative had passed, he said, leaving Switzerland would have been his only option.

However, some economists argue these claims shouldn't be taken at face value.“That's what we like to call 'cheap talk',” says Marius Brülhart, professor of economics at HEC Lausanne business school. Isabel Martínez, who heads the Inequality and Public Economics research section at the KOF Swiss Economic Institute of the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, adds that a threat is not the same as action. She says that it is“something wealthy individuals play with because they benefit from stoking this fear among voters”.

According to both experts, there is evidence that wealthy people in Switzerland are more mobile, particularly foreign millionaires.“When it comes to wealth and inheritance taxes, the super-rich are the ones who react most strongly,” says Martínez.

