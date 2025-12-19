HIAG Sells Sites And Properties As Part Of Its Sharpened Corporate Strategy And Gains Swiss Post As A New Tenant In Winterthur
All of these sales are in line with the sharpened strategy announced by HIAG in August, which envisages more focussed development and value enhancement of the portfolio at strategically relevant locations. The sales of selected properties generate significant funds in line with the proven capital recycling process, and those funds are used for the acquisition of commercial properties as well as for the realisation of high-yield development projects.
"The sales and planned sales of development and yielding properties underscore the consistent implementation of HIAG's strategy and once again demonstrate our high level of expertise when it comes to transactions, as reflected in the sales prices, which are significantly above the estimated values," said Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG.
Swiss Post becomes new tenant in "Fahrwerk" in Winterthur
In addition to the successful disposals, HIAG is strengthening its letting business at strategically relevant locations. Swiss Post has been secured as a new tenant for at least ten years in the "Fahrwerk" commercial building in Winterthur. It will move into an area of around 3,000 m2 on the ground floor from spring 2026. The Post will use the space for operational purposes in the fields of logistics and delivery. The "Fahrwerk" building offers ideal conditions for this with its good accessibility, the direct accessibility of the rental space and the flexible division of use. The conclusion of the rental agreement with Swiss Post is an important step in the successful development and long-term letting of the commercial property.
