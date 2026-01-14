403
Death Toll from Iran Protests Hits 2,550
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities stemming from ongoing demonstrations in Iran has surged to 2,550, a US-based monitoring organization reported Tuesday, as the nation enters its third week of unrest under severe communication restrictions.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented 2,403 protester deaths alongside 147 fatalities among security forces and government allies. The figures represent the most comprehensive casualty count available, though Iranian authorities have not released official statistics.
HRANA's data reveals the scale of civil unrest: 614 separate demonstrations have erupted across 187 cities, spanning all 31 provinces nationwide. Security forces have detained 18,434 individuals, while 1,134 people suffered serious injuries and 97 were compelled to make televised confessions, according to the agency's Tuesday report.
Communication barriers continue choking the country, with Netblocks confirming Wednesday that Iran has now endured 132 consecutive hours without internet connectivity.
Mass protests have convulsed Iran since late December, initially igniting at Tehran's Grand Bazaar on December 28 following the Iranian rial's dramatic devaluation and deteriorating economic circumstances. The movement rapidly expanded beyond the capital.
Iranian officials have pointed fingers at Washington and Jerusalem, claiming they're sponsoring what authorities label as "armed rioters" responsible for multiple public assaults throughout the nation.
US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that America stands ready to implement "very strong action" should reports of planned protester executions prove true.
Trump's statement followed questions about his earlier post on Truth Social, his social media platform, where he wrote: "Help is on the way."
"Well, there's a lot of help on the way, and in different forms, including economic help ... We put Iran out of business with their nuclear capacity," he said, referring to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year.
Nepal's Travel Warning
Nepal has joined multiple nations in issuing precautionary guidance for its citizens, instructing Nepali residents and workers in Iran to heed security directives from local authorities.
The Foreign Ministry statement additionally advised all Nepali nationals against traveling to Iran until stability returns.
Beijing Opposes Foreign Intervention
China reaffirmed its backing of Iran on Wednesday, expressing confidence that the Iranian government and population "will overcome the current difficulty and uphold stability in the country."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning simultaneously rejected outside involvement in the crisis. "At the same time, we oppose external interference in the country's internal affairs and do not approve the use, or threat of use, of force in international affairs," Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
"We hope all sides could do more things conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East," said Mao.
