403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary Warns Against Western Troop Plans in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has strongly criticized Western European allies of Kiev for their intention to send military personnel to Ukraine, cautioning that such a step risks provoking a “direct war” with Russia.
On Tuesday, leaders from the UK and France announced they had signed a “declaration of intent” to dispatch forces to Ukraine “in the event of a peace deal” with Moscow. This pledge came despite Russia’s firm rejection of any foreign troop presence within the country.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, explained that these forces would establish “military hubs” across Ukraine.
The announcement followed a meeting of the so called “coalition of the willing,” a group of Kiev’s Western supporters advocating for continued assistance, which critics argue is hindering peace negotiations.
“The Coalition of the Willing made yet another proposal that pushes Europe closer to direct confrontation with Russia,” Szijjarto wrote on X. “By seeking to establish a military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are creating the risk of a direct war with Russia.” He emphasized that Budapest “will stay out” of the initiative.
The Hungarian diplomat reiterated his country’s stance in favor of diplomacy. “We support peace talks, including negotiations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and firmly reject this latest move toward war,” he added.
On Tuesday, leaders from the UK and France announced they had signed a “declaration of intent” to dispatch forces to Ukraine “in the event of a peace deal” with Moscow. This pledge came despite Russia’s firm rejection of any foreign troop presence within the country.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, explained that these forces would establish “military hubs” across Ukraine.
The announcement followed a meeting of the so called “coalition of the willing,” a group of Kiev’s Western supporters advocating for continued assistance, which critics argue is hindering peace negotiations.
“The Coalition of the Willing made yet another proposal that pushes Europe closer to direct confrontation with Russia,” Szijjarto wrote on X. “By seeking to establish a military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are creating the risk of a direct war with Russia.” He emphasized that Budapest “will stay out” of the initiative.
The Hungarian diplomat reiterated his country’s stance in favor of diplomacy. “We support peace talks, including negotiations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and firmly reject this latest move toward war,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment