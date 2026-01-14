403
EU urges X to tackle sexual deepfakes, harmful content
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Tuesday urged Elon Musk-owned social media platform X to adopt effective safeguards to protect EU users from sexual deepfakes and other harmful content.
"We're still in that window where … now the ball is in their (X’s) court, and … we strongly encourage them to … come up with appropriate measures to settle the case, because we want to settle cases for the benefit of our citizens," Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels.
The call comes amid concerns over Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI and integrated into X.
An image-generation feature added last year to the platform has allowed the creation of sexually explicit imagery.
Regnier said X has 60 to 90 days to address the issue. Under EU digital and AI regulations, platforms that fail to curb illegal content may face significant penalties or enforcement actions.
While the platform’s owner has announced some changes, Regnier stressed that these remain very limited. "We now need to see how effective they are or not. They have potentially reduced the harm that is caused to EU citizens, but we want here proper mitigation measures that protect all citizens in the European Union," he said.
The European Commission has already received internal documents from X, which are being reviewed as part of an ongoing investigation covering illegal content, including child sexual abuse material and non-consensual deepfakes of women.
"We have a number of steps that can be taken under our enforcement toolbox ... Once we are ready with the assessment, we will decide if further steps are needed or not," Regnier added.
