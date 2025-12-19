Meridianbet (GMGI) Sponsors Top European MMA Championship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, the sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), announced its title sponsorship of Fight Nation Championship (FNC 26), to be held on December 20, 2025, in Podgorica, Montenegro.

The event features fighters with international combat sports experience competing in a regional promotion that serves as a talent pipeline for top-tier global MMA organizations. The global mixed martial arts (MMA) market is valued at $1.5 billion.

Fight Nation Championship (FNC) operates as the leading MMA promotion in Europe, having hosted 43 events across the Balkans with over 272 professional matches. FNC serves as a critical regional platform showcasing fighters transitioning to or from UFC and other top-tier international promotions, creating a competitive talent ecosystem in markets where Meridianbet maintains established operational presence, such as Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia – Herzegovina. FNC's social media presence and broadcast distribution across regional streaming platforms provide significant reach in primary revenue-generating jurisdictions.

The Company also produces original programming including the "FightLife" documentary series following fighter training camps, and distributes fighter-driven content across Meridianbet's digital channels. This content strategy drives sustained fan engagement between live events and positions the Company as an integrated sports media platform rather than solely a betting operator.

The Company maintains long-term partnerships with FNC athletes including Vaso Bakočević, a veteran fighter with international experience across MMA, bare-knuckle fighting, and kickboxing. Bakočević hosts "PsihoKast," a combat sports podcast distributed via Meridianbet's digital channels, creating ongoing branded content that extends fighter partnerships beyond individual bout sponsorships.

The FNC 26 will feature an eight-bout fight card highlighted by Bakočević to competing in a bare-knuckle boxing rematch-a discipline experiencing rapid growth in the United States through organizations like Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). The event will take place at Sports Center Morača in Podgorica, with broadcast distribution via FNC.tv pay-per-view and regional streaming platforms including VOYO (Croatia and Slovenia).

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact and ....

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet-a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at