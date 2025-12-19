Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Associate Professor of Public Communication and Culture Studies, University of Michigan-Dearborn
Margaret Murray, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the department of Language, Culture, and the Arts at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. She earned her Masters and Doctorate degrees in Communication and Cultural Studies from the University of Colorado Boulder and her Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Michigan State University. She has published research on identity, gender, and public relations in national and international academic journals. She is currently writing her first book, "The 11 Myths of Parenting: Why Raising Children is Harder than Ever."

  • –present Associate Professor of Public Communication and Culture Studies, University of Michigan
  • 2010 University of Colorado Boulder, Doctorate, Communication

