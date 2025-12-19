Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yang Ding

Yang Ding


2025-12-19 09:06:55
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Marketing, University of Reading
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Yang Ding is a Lecturer in Marketing in the Department of Digitalisation, Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Henley Business School. His research focuses on behavioural economic decision-making, digital service technologies, and services marketing.

Experience
  • 2024–present Lecturer in Marketing, University of Reading
Education
  • 2024 University of Strathclyde, PhD in Marketing

The Conversation

MENAFN19122025000199003603ID1110503160



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search