Yang Ding
- Lecturer in Marketing, University of Reading
Dr Yang Ding is a Lecturer in Marketing in the Department of Digitalisation, Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Henley Business School. His research focuses on behavioural economic decision-making, digital service technologies, and services marketing.Experience
- 2024–present Lecturer in Marketing, University of Reading
- 2024 University of Strathclyde, PhD in Marketing
