Bihar Hijab Row: Dr Nusrat Parveen To Join Duty Tomorrow
The hijab-related incident had sparked a political storm in the country, with opposition parties accusing the Chief Minister of disrespecting a Muslim woman doctor.
Professor (Dr.) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal of Government Tibbi College, Patna, said that Dr Nusrat had spoken to her close friend Bilkis and stated that the matter was being unnecessarily blown out of proportion.
Dr Nusrat, a postgraduate student at the Government Tibbi College, had not attended college for the past four days, which led to speculation that she was emotionally hurt by the incident.
However, teachers at the college described her as a bright and disciplined student who has been wearing a hijab consistently for the past seven years.
While Dr Nusrat remained quiet immediately after the incident, she has now decided to resume her professional responsibilities.
According to her classmates, she is prepared to join her new posting as scheduled.
“The incident had been misinterpreted, asserting that the Chief Minister's intention was neither malicious nor disrespectful. Nitish Kumar's gesture as one of affection, likening it to that of a guardian,” Dr Rahman said.
He also accused certain political parties and sections of the media of attempting to tarnish the image of a Chief Minister who has consistently worked toward women's empowerment.
Bilkis, a close friend and classmate of Dr Nusrat Parveen, confirmed that she will join on December 20.
On December 15, Nitish Kumar landed in a controversy after he removed the hijab of Dr Nusrat during an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Patna.
The incident, which surfaced through a short video clip, drew sharp criticism across the country.
The RJD also shared an 11-second video of the event on its official X account, questioning the Chief Minister's conduct.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment