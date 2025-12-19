Trump Route To Boost Azerbaijan's Exports And Growth Over Time, Says Fitch

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (Trump Route), will boost Azerbaijan's exports and growth over time, said Fitch, Trend reports.

Fitch analysts recall that Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the text of the peace agreement in August 2025, with the aim of achieving a full peace treaty over time. It envisages a road and rail connection to Nakhchivan through Armenian territory as part of the peace framework.

The rating agency analysts believe that a direct land connection to Nakhchivan would allow Azerbaijan direct land access to Türkiye, which could boost exports and growth over time.

“In October, Azerbaijan decided to allow transit of land cargo to Armenia, further signaling reduced tensions. Reduced risks with Armenia could result in a decline in defense spending, which would reduce spending pressures in the medium term,” reads the latest report issued by Fitch.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson's personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.