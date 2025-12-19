“Couldn't Breathe Properly”: Actor Flags Open Garbage Burning In Bengaluru Residential Area, Urges Permanent Solution

Kannada actor Aindrita Ray has raised serious concerns over what she described as the negligence of civic authorities after discovering that household waste was being openly burnt close to residential buildings in Bengaluru. The incident reportedly left her struggling to breathe for several days, prompting her to investigate the matter herself and share her experience on social media. The actor highlighted the health hazards posed by uncontrolled garbage burning, particularly for people with respiratory conditions. She acknowledged that authorities took care of the situation immediately, but emphasised that a permanent garbage disposal solution is still urgently needed.

Persistent Respiratory Distress Prompts Investigation

Aindrita, who resides in the Ideal Homes area of RR Nagar, said she experienced severe respiratory discomfort as thick smoke from burning garbage continuously entered her home.

“I had persistent congestion and difficulty breathing because of the smoke carrying the stench of burning plastic and other waste,” she said. After enduring the discomfort for nearly three days, she decided to step out and trace the source of the pollution herself.

Open Garbage Piles Found Near Homes

Upon investigation, the actor found piles of garbage being set on fire in an open ground located close to residential areas. She shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, stating,“I have been suffering for three days. I had severe congestion and can't breathe properly. There was a constant smell of plastic and other waste being burnt. Today I couldn't bear it anymore, so I decided to find out what it was, and this is what I saw.”

The video clearly showed smoke rising from burning trash right next to houses, sending thick clouds into the surrounding area. Despite residents following waste segregation norms, garbage was still being set alight, she noted.

“I'm doing my waste segregation properly – wet waste and dry waste. So why is this happening? I'm really suffering,” Aindrita added.

Health Risks and Hospitalisation Concerns

The actress described the serious impact on her health, saying the situation became so severe that she feared she might need hospitalisation.

“Last night, I thought I might have to be hospitalised. I had to leave my house and come to my parents' place. But I'm still not too good,” she revealed.

She also expressed concern for residents with pre-existing respiratory conditions, including asthma.“There were two more piles ready to be set off, which is very concerning. People with respiratory problems and who are sensitive – I'm sure they're facing the same issue as me,” she said.

Civic Authorities Initially Unresponsive

Attempts to reach the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) helpline reportedly yielded no response. Aindrita said,“I did try to call the BBMP number, but there was no response. As you can see in the video, I tried a couple of times.”

Social Media Outcry and Public Support

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users praising Aindrita for raising the issue and highlighting the dangers of uncontrolled garbage burning in residential areas.

Sharing her gratitude, she added,“I'm really thankful to the authorities who took care of this situation immediately, but we need a permanent garbage disposal solution.”

Long-Term Effects and Call for Action

Aindrita emphasised the long-term health risks of polluted air, particularly for children, senior citizens, and those without immediate access to medical care.

“Polluted air has a long-term effect on lungs, heart, and overall quality of life. Today, we have the science and technology to manage and recycle waste responsibly. India is a global powerhouse and a digital-first nation, but we must focus on basic human rights: clean air and clean water,” she said.

She urged civic bodies and government authorities at all levels to take the matter seriously and implement decisive action.