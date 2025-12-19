Yoga Shows Path To Health, Balance: PM Modi At WHO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Yoga is part of traditional medicine systems and the ancient Indian practice has shown the whole world the path to health, balance, and harmony. The Prime Minister, who participated in the closing ceremony of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine here, said that there is a need to focus not only on the needs of the present through traditional medicine, but "our common responsibility is towards the future also".

India: A Global Platform for Traditional Medicine

"Over the past three days, experts from around the world in the field of traditional medicine have held meaningful discussions here. I am happy that India is providing a strong platform for this and the WHO has also played an active role in this...It is our good fortune and a matter of pride for India that the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine has been established in Jamnagar, India. The world entrusted us with this responsibility with great confidence at the first Traditional Medicine Summit," he said.

Yoga's Global Impact

The Prime Minister said that the success of this summit is very important from a global perspective. "Traditional medicine systems also include yoga. Yoga has shown the whole world the path to health, balance, and harmony. Thanks to the efforts of India and the support of more than 175 countries, the United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day. I commend every individual who has made a significant contribution to the promotion and development of yoga," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister has constantly emphasised mainstreaming traditional medicine and Indian Knowledge System through research, standardisation, and global collaboration.

New Initiatives and Global Benchmarks

During the programme, the Prime Minister launched several landmark Ayush initiatives including My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP), a master digital portal for the Ayush sector. He unveiled the Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for quality of Ayush products and services. The Prime Minister released the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the Book 'From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush'. He released a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, symbolising the global resonance of India's traditional medicinal heritage. Prime Minister also inaugurated the new WHO-South East Asia Regional Office complex in Delhi, which will also house the WHO India Country Office, marking a significant milestone in India's partnership with the World Health Organization.

Recognising Contributions to Yoga

PM Modi felicitated the recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga for the years 2021-2025, recognising their sustained dedication to Yoga and its global promotion. The awards reaffirm Yoga as a timeless practice for balance, well-being, and harmony, contributing to a healthier and stronger New India. He also visited the Traditional Medicine Discovery Space, an exhibition which showcases the diversity, depth and contemporary relevance of Traditional Medicine knowledge systems from India and across the world.

Summit Deliberations and Theme

Jointly organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Ayush, the Summit was held from December 17 to 19, 2025 under the theme 'Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being' at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit witnessed intensive deliberations among global leaders, policymakers, scientists, practitioners,iIndigenous knowledge holders and civil society representatives on advancing equitable, sustainable and evidence-driven health systems. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)