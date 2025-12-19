Congress Left Unsettled After Being Rejected By People, Says Haryana CM In Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 19 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday informed the Assembly that the Opposition Congress has been left unsettled after being decisively rejected by the people.

He said, having lost public confidence and political credibility, the Opposition leaders“are now resorting to allegations like vote theft out of sheer frustration”. The Chief Minister said the mandate of the people“is clear and decisive, and it reflects total rejection of the Congress's policies and past governance”.

This rejection, he said, has left the Opposition frustrated, prompting them to make irresponsible and unfounded statements.

The Chief Minister was responding during Question Hour on the second day of the Winter Session of the Vidhan Sabha on Friday to a question raised by member B.B. Batra regarding the number of BPL (below poverty line) cards.

CM Saini said he had already given a detailed reply on this matter in the House during the previous session. He explained that the government introduced a transparent process under which people were asked to self-declare their economic status and fill out the forms themselves if they fell below the poverty line.

He pointed out that under earlier governments, the income limit was Rs 1.20 lakh, whereas the present government increased it to Rs 1.80 lakh, after which people applied for BPL status.

The Chief Minister recalled that he had clearly informed the House at that time that verification would be carried out after the elections and that ineligible names would be removed.

Questioning the Opposition's allegations, he asked how this could be termed a“scandal”.

Referring to the figures quoted by Batra, the Chief Minister said the claim of eight lakh cards was misleading as the number of ration cards in 2022 exceeded 30 lakh. He said during the Congress regime, even eligible beneficiaries were deprived of essential supplies, while others wrongfully availed benefits meant for the poor.

Taking a dig, the Chief Minister said it was ironic that they were accusing others of vote theft. Voting, he emphasised, is a democratic right of the people, and through their mandate, the public has unequivocally rejected the Congress and its policies.

Replying to another question, CM Saini said the state has a performance-driven government which enjoys the continued and unwavering trust of the people. He remarked that the steady strengthening of the road network over the past 11 years has unsettled the Opposition. He was responding to a question from member Geeta Bhukkal.

The Chief Minister said the Opposition bringing posters or newspaper clippings into the House does not bother the government in any way. He emphasised that the present dispensation believes in delivering results.

He said previous governments failed to give due attention to road strengthening. In contrast, the comprehensive improvement in road infrastructure over the last 11 years is precisely what is causing discomfort to the Opposition.

Referring to ongoing projects, the Chief Minister said that a greenfield expressway is being developed from Jhajjar to Chhuchhakwas, yet Opposition members have not even acknowledged the government's efforts.

He said at the very least, the Opposition should appreciate and thank the government for improving road connectivity and infrastructure across the state.