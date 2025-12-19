Four People Injured In Zaporizhzhia Due To Russian Strike
“A 36-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman, a 78-year-old woman, and a 68-year-old man were injured in the enemy strike. Each of them is receiving medical assistance,” he wrote.
One woman suffered an acute stress reaction.Read also: SSU strikes Russian shadow fleet tanker for first time in neutral waters of Mediterranean Sea
Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Private houses and garages were destroyed. Fires broke out at the site. All emergency services are working there.
