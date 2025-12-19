Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four People Injured In Zaporizhzhia Due To Russian Strike

2025-12-19 07:06:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“A 36-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman, a 78-year-old woman, and a 68-year-old man were injured in the enemy strike. Each of them is receiving medical assistance,” he wrote.

One woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Private houses and garages were destroyed. Fires broke out at the site. All emergency services are working there.

