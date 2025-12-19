Meylora Announces Magnetic Lash System And Membership Structure As Interest Grows In Adhesive Free Beauty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meylora Introduces Micro Magnet Lash Technology and Subscription Model Designed for Clarity and Ease

Miami, FL, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meylora announced continued availability of its magnetic lash system and outlined its current membership structure as consumer interest increases in adhesive free cosmetic alternatives. The company stated that growing online discussion around magnetic lashes and subscription models has led to a greater need for clarity regarding product design and ordering processes.

Meylora lashes use a micro magnet application method that secures lashes without glue or magnetic eyeliner. The system positions a top lash above the natural lash line and an anchor beneath it, allowing the magnets to connect without adhesive contact. According to the company, this design is intended for individuals seeking magnetic lashes that avoid glue based products and solvent removers.

As questions around legitimacy and subscriptions have become common in online searches and Meylora reviews, the company emphasized transparency in its checkout and renewal process. Meylora confirmed that its subscription offering, also referred to as the Meylora membership or lash membership, displays renewal terms and product selection options during checkout. Customers enrolled in the Meylora subscription are able to select styles during each renewal period and manage their membership directly through the company website.

Meylora stated that its membership structure is designed to support recurring customers by offering consistent access to magnetic lashes while maintaining clear billing and fulfillment procedures. The company added that subscription renewals are processed through the same platform used for initial purchases and are not separated from the standard ordering experience.

In addition to outlining its membership model, Meylora described the intended use of its magnetic lash system. The company noted that the micro magnet design requires correct placement and familiarity with the included applicator tool. Meylora provides guidance to support customers as they learn the application technique and emphasized that the system is designed for repeat use with proper care.

“We designed the micro-magnet lash system specifically for people who want an easier, low-maintenance option without glue or adhesive,” the spokesperson added.

Meylora products are distributed directly through the official website. The company stated that magnetic lashes may be reused multiple times depending on handling and individual use patterns.

