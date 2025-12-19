Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

19 December 2025

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2026

Effective from 1 January 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009547218, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.4198% pa

DK0009549503, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.4604% pa

DK0009551087, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2373% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009518896, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2306% pa

DK0009539892, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2103% pa

DK0009539975, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.3319% pa

DK0009540049, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1697% pa

DK0009543142, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1900% pa

DK0009543225, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1799% pa

DK0009543308, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2407% pa

DK0009543498, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2508% pa

DK0009545352, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1799% pa

DK0009545436, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2813% pa

DK0009546087, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1292% pa

DK0009546160, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1190% pa

DK0009546244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.0988% pa

DK0009546327, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1596% pa

DK0009547721, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2306% pa

DK0009548026, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2407% pa

DK0009548109, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2103% pa

DK0009548299, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2001% pa

DK0009549859, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1900% pa

DK0009549933, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2001% pa

DK0009550006, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2103% pa

DK0009551244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1799% pa

DK0009552135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1900% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.0278% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.0278% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

