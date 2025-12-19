Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
19 December 2025
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2026
Effective from 1 January 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009547218, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.4198% pa
DK0009549503, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.4604% pa
DK0009551087, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2373% pa
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009518896, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2306% pa
DK0009539892, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2103% pa
DK0009539975, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.3319% pa
DK0009540049, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1697% pa
DK0009543142, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1900% pa
DK0009543225, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1799% pa
DK0009543308, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2407% pa
DK0009543498, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2508% pa
DK0009545352, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1799% pa
DK0009545436, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2813% pa
DK0009546087, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1292% pa
DK0009546160, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1190% pa
DK0009546244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.0988% pa
DK0009546327, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1596% pa
DK0009547721, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2306% pa
DK0009548026, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2407% pa
DK0009548109, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2103% pa
DK0009548299, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2001% pa
DK0009549859, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1900% pa
DK0009549933, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2001% pa
DK0009550006, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.2103% pa
DK0009551244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1799% pa
DK0009552135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.1900% pa
DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.0278% pa
DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2026: 2.0278% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
-
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20251219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment