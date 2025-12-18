New Holland Marks 130-Year Milestone With Inaugural New Holland Day In Thailand

MENAFN - 3BL) New Holland, a brand of CNH, capped off its 130th Anniversary celebrations with the inaugural New Holland Day in Thailand, the highlight of a series of events honoring the brand's legacy. Held at the New Holland model farm at Nakhon Sawan College of Agriculture and Technology (NSCAT), the event brought together government officials, industry partners, and media for an immersive, hands-on experience with advanced machinery and smart farming.

New Holland's roots in Thailand trace back to its trusted Ford New Holland heritage. Across Southeast Asia, generations of farmers have relied on the durability and performance of these iconic blue tractors.

As part of its ongoing capacity building and technology transfer to the farming community in Nakhon Sawan, New Holland provided two new tractors – a TT3.50 and a TT2.50 along with one square baler and one mulcher, for training purposes and in-field demonstration. This aims to encourage adoption of mechanized farming practices which promote sustainability and efficiency by reducing in field burning of crop residue and improving agricultural waste management.

“Mechanization does more than increase yield. It's a strategic investment that can help promote cleaner air, improve soil health, reduce input costs and increase farmer incomes over the long-term,” said Mark Brinn, Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Japan at CNH.

Field demonstrations underscored how New Holland machinery is expertly engineered to deliver higher productivity with fewer inputs, enabling more efficient and environmentally responsible farming practices.