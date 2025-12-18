(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to hold webcast today at 5:00 pm Eastern New York, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or“the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today reported its fiscal year 2025 financial results and provided a business update.





Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update During its 2025 fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and subsequently, NANO Nuclear achieved significant milestones as it strives to be the leading advanced nuclear microreactor developer in North America. Key achievements included:

Acquiring the patented KRONOS MMR TM Energy System, advancing the design toward initiation of the licensing process and prototype construction in the U.S. and Canada, and developing a growing pipeline of commercial opportunities.

Continuing advancement of commercial vertical integration efforts to participate in key aspects of the nuclear fuel supply chain, a corporate goal which distinguishes NANO Nuclear from its competitors.

Expanding its physical plant to include an engineering, research and development, and demonstration facility in Oak Brook, IL, while also receiving a $6.8 million award from the State of Illinois as part of the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV) Illinois program.

Significantly expanded executive and technical teams to include personnel with meaningful industry experience. Raising over $600 million from a growing number of prominent institutional investors.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work our team put in, the milestones we achieved, and the value we created for our investors and stakeholders in 2025,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “Our efforts have positioned NANO Nuclear at the center of a global nuclear renaissance driven by several durable long-term macro trends, including growing demand for reliable baseload energy to support growth in AI data centers and electrification of various industries, clean energy mandates and energy independence, and unprecedented global support for nuclear energy. AI data centers are projected to be the primary driver of significantly higher electricity usage in the coming years, and a lack of sufficient transmission infrastructure is expected to constrain the traditional grid's capacity to meet forecasted power growth, with even conservative growth estimates expected to require substantial grid expansion. All of this represents a fundamental shift that is placing an even greater emphasis on scalable and constant sources of baseload power that can operate independently from grid constraints. This is exactly where advanced reactors, and particularly our KRONOS MMRTM, offer a compelling advantage.” “2025 was a transformative year for NANO Nuclear, marked by disciplined execution across several parts of our business. We advanced the KRONOS MMRTM meaningfully - from acquiring the asset out of bankruptcy, to securing our strategic collaboration with the University of Illinois, achieving important Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) milestones, completing the necessary site characterization and drilling work for our planned first quarter 2026 construction permit application with the NRC. We also made significant progress toward resuming formal licensing activities for the KRONOS MMRTM with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. Financially, we remain well-capitalized, raising over $600 million since our May 2024 IPO with growing support from prominent institutional investors and numerous index and ETF additions. Equally as important, we continue to make substantial commercial progress, highlighted by a feasibility study agreement with BaRupOn to evaluate up to 1 GW of power with our KRONOS MMRTM, an AFWERX Direct to Phase 2 contract to evaluate siting our KRONOS MMRTM at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, and a growing pipeline of potential customers from several different markets.” “In summation, we believe that through hard work and disciplined execution, we've laid a very strong foundation from which we can continue to work towards achieving our near- and long-term goals. We look forward to continued progress in 2026.” Financial Results for Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2025 Operating Activities $19.6 million used in operating activities during the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase in operations and research and development expenses, primarily to support advancement of the KRONOS MMRTM and adjacent growth initiatives.

Investing Activities $17.5 million used in investing activities during the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, which includes $9.1 million for the acquisition of certain assets (including the KRONOS MMRTM) and $8.4 million primarily related to the purchase of the Oak Brook, Illinois engineering and demonstration facility, in addition to the build out of our demonstration facility in Westchester, New York.

Financing Activities $211.9 million in net cash provided by financing activities during the twelve months ended September 30, 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

NANO Nuclear had cash and cash equivalents of $203.3 million as of September 30, 2025, up from $28.5 million on September 30, 2024, following an October 2024 follow-on offering and private placements in November 2024 and May 2025. Subsequent to the year end, NANO Nuclear's cash balance increased to approximately $580 million from an October 2025 private placement with leading institutional investors providing net proceeds of approximately $379 million. FY 2025 -- A Successful Year of Execution Including Numerous Key Milestones Acquisition of the KRONOS MMRTM Accelerates Deployment Timeline in U.S. and Canada

Closed on the acquisition of the patented KRONOS MMRTM in January 2025, a microreactor with a high technology readiness level (TRL) that benefitted from previous substantial investment over an 8-year period.

Advanced KRONOS MMRTM toward licensing activities with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and construction and eventual deployment of the first KRONOS reactor prototype at the University of Illinois (U of I).



Executed a key collaboration agreement to build out our first KRONOS MMRTM at the U of I.



Held a ceremony at the U of I including remarks from NANO Nuclear Energy management and key project supporters to celebrate the commencement of site characterization and drilling with AECOM. A video recap of the event can be viewed here:



Site characterization and drilling work with AECOM was completed in November, with the data essential for the submission of construction permit application to the NRC in the first quarter of 2026.

Received an approved Fuel Qualification Methodology Topical Report from the NRC for the project.

Focused on resuming formal licensing activities of the KRONOS MMRTM in Canada, where the KRONOS MMRTM is the first microreactor to have entered the Phase 1 licensing process with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC). Acquisition of Global First Power (now rebranded as True North Nuclear ) provides NANO Nuclear with Canadian licensing application for KRONOS MMRTM demonstration project in Chalk River, Ontario. Additional Corporate Milestones Achieved

Acquired 2.75-acre land and building package in Oak Brook, Illinois to provide engineering, R&D and manufacturing support for KRONOS MMRTM development.

Received $6.8 million REV Illinois incentive award from the State of Illinois, supporting the company in establishing operations in the state and creating at least 50 new full-time jobs.

Significant number of new hires expanding executive and technical teams, including various executive advisory board members and employees with many years of experience within the Nuclear industry, including positions at the Department of Energy (DOE), NRC, and U.S. National Labs. Optimized microreactor portfolio with Letter of Intent to sell ODIN design to Cambridge AtomWorks for $6.2 million. Progress Toward Expanding Vertical Integration

Executed a strategic investment and collaboration with affiliated company LIS Technologies (LIST), the only U.S. origin and patented technology for laser uranium enrichment, to de-risk our nuclear fuel supply chain, providing NANO Nuclear with a potential competitive advantage and low-cost enrichment solution.

Affiliate LIST and NANO designated as contractor and subcontractor, respectively, for the Department of Energy's $3.4B Low Enrichment Uranium Acquisition Program.

Progress toward expanding our internal nuclear fuel supply chain capabilities, particularly in areas such as conversion. Continued advancing fuel transportation business in development through progress on development of our proprietary transport cask and active evaluation of strategic M&A opportunities. Well-Capitalized with Growing Support from Institutional Investors

Cash position of approximately $580 million following an October 2025 private placement providing net proceeds of approximately $379 million. NANO Nuclear has successfully raised more than $600 million dollars at progressively higher valuations following its Initial Public Offering in May of 2024.

Equity capital raises include strong support from growing number of prominent institutional investors.

NANO Nuclear was added to several new indices, including the MSCI USA, Solactive, S&P Global BMI, and Morgan Stanley National Security indices, in addition to the Global X Uranium ETF. Additions expand the Company's visibility and accessibility to both retail investors and institutional portfolios aligned with broad-based equity exposure and the nuclear-energy thematic. Growing Pipeline of Commercial Opportunities

Signed a Feasibility Study agreement with BaRupOn to evaluate 1 GW of power provided by our KRONOS MMRTM to BaRupOn's AI Data Center and Manufacturing Campus.

Awarded AFWERX Direct to Phase 2 contract to evaluate siting our KRONOS MMRTM at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling. Growing pipeline of opportunities with AI data center, industrial and military related customers demonstrating growing excitement around the value proposition of the KRONOS MMRTM.

“Our lead KRONOS MMR reactor project continues to demonstrate a compelling value proposition in the advanced nuclear landscape,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear.“Because our design is rooted in proven high-temperature gas-cooled reactor technology using validated TRISO fuel, an inert helium coolant, and well-understood graphite moderation - we are benefitting from decades of operating data that we believe materially reduce technical and licensing risk. Combined with passive safety features that support the potential for co-location directly at customer sites, KRONOS MMRTM is positioned to deliver the kind of reliable, always-available baseload power that emerging industries now require. At the same time, our commercial pipeline is expanding as data center operators, industrial customers, military organizations, and other potential customers seek scalable, dependable power that is less constrained by the grid, and our versatile, modular microreactor is resonating strongly with those needs. This growing engagement underscores the market's recognition that secure, resilient nuclear power is becoming essential infrastructure for the digital and industrial economy. With a differentiated technology platform, increasing customer interest, a strategic focus on vertical integration, and a clear execution roadmap, we believe we are well positioned to create value across the broader advanced nuclear ecosystem.” NANO Nuclear management will hold a webcast today at 5:00 pm Eastern to discuss the Company's results and future plans.

Event: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. FY 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Webcast Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-269-7756 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-689-7817 (International) Webcast:



A replay of the webcast will be made available on NANO Nuclear's website beginning shortly after the call this evening.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR TM Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, “ZEUS”, a portable solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR TM, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR TM system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit:

For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:

Email: ...

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy X PLATFORM

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release, the webcast described herein and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“potential”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would” or“may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those regarding the Company's development, regulatory and commercial plans. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at and at . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.