Mission Produce® Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(In millions, except for shares)
| October 31, 2025
| October 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|64.8
|$
|58.0
|Restricted cash
|1.7
|1.3
|Accounts receivable
|Trade, net of allowances
|80.5
|95.4
|Grower and fruit advances
|2.7
|1.7
|Other
|14.6
|15.3
|Inventory
|80.6
|91.2
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8.5
|9.4
|Income taxes receivable
|8.8
|6.7
|Total current assets
|262.2
|279.0
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|542.2
|523.4
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|67.7
|67.8
|Equity method investees
|34.8
|33.0
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|10.2
|9.7
|Goodwill
|39.4
|39.4
|Other assets
|26.5
|19.2
|Total assets
|$
|983.0
|$
|971.5
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|47.3
|$
|35.3
|Accrued expenses
|38.9
|39.9
|Income taxes payable
|6.8
|7.7
|Grower payables
|23.8
|50.3
|Short-term borrowings
|4.5
|3.0
|Loans from noncontrolling interest holders-current portion
|0.2
|0.1
|Notes payable
|-
|0.5
|Long-term debt-current portion
|3.0
|3.0
|Operating leases-current portion
|6.9
|6.4
|Finance leases-current portion
|3.1
|2.9
|Total current liabilities
|134.5
|149.1
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|92.8
|110.7
|Loans from noncontrolling interest holders, net of current portion
|0.9
|1.8
|Operating leases, net of current portion
|67.5
|67.4
|Finance leases, net of current portion
|22.0
|21.5
|Income taxes payable
|-
|1.3
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|19.1
|16.6
|Other long-term liabilities
|26.3
|26.0
|Total liabilities
|363.1
|394.4
|Equity
|Mission Produce shareholders' equity
|587.3
|547.3
|Noncontrolling interest
|32.6
|29.8
|Total equity
|619.9
|577.1
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|983.0
|$
|971.5
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
|(In millions, except for per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|319.0
|$
|354.4
|$
|1,391.2
|$
|1,234.7
|Cost of sales
|263.3
|298.6
|1,230.5
|1,082.2
|Gross profit
|55.7
|55.8
|160.7
|152.5
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|27.7
|27.2
|95.5
|86.8
|Operating income
|28.0
|28.6
|65.2
|65.7
|Interest expense
|(2.3
|)
|(2.7
|)
|(9.4
|)
|(12.6
|)
|Equity method income
|1.7
|1.1
|5.4
|3.7
|Other income, net
|0.6
|2.3
|0.7
|3.6
|Income before income taxes
|28.0
|29.3
|61.9
|60.4
|Provision for income taxes
|11.2
|8.6
|21.4
|18.6
|Net income
|$
|16.8
|$
|20.7
|$
|40.5
|$
|41.8
|Less:
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|0.8
|3.4
|2.8
|5.1
|Net income attributable to Mission Produce
|$
|16.0
|$
|17.3
|$
|37.7
|$
|36.7
|Net income per share attributable to Mission Produce:
|Basic
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.52
|Diluted
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.52
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, used in computing diluted earnings per share
|71,316,755
|71,197,465
|71,332,414
|71,012,829
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited)
| Years Ended
October 31,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
|40.5
|$
|41.8
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
|(Benefit) provision for losses on accounts receivable
|(0.1
|)
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|34.6
|37.7
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|0.2
|0.2
|Equity method income
|(5.4
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Noncash lease expense
|6.8
|6.1
|Stock-based compensation
|8.8
|7.1
|Dividends received from equity method investees
|4.4
|3.2
|Losses on asset impairment, disposals and sales, net of insurance recoveries
|3.9
|3.9
|Gains on settlement of asset retirement obligations
|(0.8
|)
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|1.9
|(8.0
|)
|Unrealized losses (gains) on foreign currency transactions
|1.0
|(1.7
|)
|Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
|-
|0.1
|Other
|-
|(0.4
|)
|Effect on cash of changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
|14.6
|(20.9
|)
|Grower fruit advances
|(1.0
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Other receivables
|1.0
|(3.2
|)
|Inventory
|11.1
|(19.3
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|0.8
|(0.2
|)
|Income taxes receivable
|(1.9
|)
|2.9
|Other assets
|(7.7
|)
|1.6
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|12.3
|25.4
|Income taxes payable
|(2.2
|)
|5.1
|Grower payables
|(26.8
|)
|23.5
|Operating lease liabilities
|(6.2
|)
|(5.3
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(1.2
|)
|(1.7
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|88.6
|$
|93.4
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(51.4
|)
|(32.2
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|0.1
|0.1
|Investment in equity method investees
|-
|(1.6
|)
|Other
|(0.6
|)
|0.2
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(51.9
|)
|$
|(33.5
|)
|Financing Activities
|Borrowings on revolving credit facility
|55.0
|40.0
|Payments on revolving credit facility
|(70.0
|)
|(75.0
|)
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|10.1
|3.0
|Repayment of short-term borrowings
|(10.7
|)
|(2.8
|)
|Principal payments on long-term debt obligations
|(3.0
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|(1.0
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Principal payments on loans due to noncontrolling interest holder
|-
|(0.5
|)
|Payments to noncontrolling interest holder for long-term supply financing
|(1.3
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Payments for long-term supplier financing
|(1.3
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|(6.1
|)
|-
|Taxes paid related to shares withheld from the settlement of equity awards
|(1.5
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Exercise of stock options
|0.3
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(29.5
|)
|$
|(43.8
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|7.2
|16.1
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|59.3
|43.2
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|66.5
|$
|59.3
|Summary of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|64.8
|$
|58.0
|Restricted cash
|1.7
|1.3
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
|$
|66.5
|$
|59.3
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP measures“adjusted net income” and“adjusted EBITDA” to their comparable GAAP measures. Refer also to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this press release.
Adjusted Net Income
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
|(In millions, except for per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to Mission Produce
|$
|16.0
|$
|17.3
|$
|37.7
|$
|36.7
|Stock-based compensation
|3.2
|2.6
|8.8
|7.1
|Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
|-
|0.1
|-
|0.6
|Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|(0.4
|)
|(1.7
|)
|1.0
|(1.6
|)
|Losses on asset impairment and disposals
|1.0
|0.1
|3.9
|3.9
|Farming costs for nonproductive orchards(1)
|0.8
|0.7
|3.5
|4.2
|Recognition of deferred ERP costs
|0.5
|0.6
|2.2
|2.2
|Canada site closures(2)
|-
|-
|1.1
|-
|Advisory costs
|0.9
|-
|1.2
|-
|Tariffs(3)
|-
|-
|1.1
|-
|Depreciation-blueberries(4)
|-
|-
|-
|4.1
|Severance
|-
|-
|-
|1.3
|Legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Amortization of intangible asset recognized from business combination
|-
|-
|-
|0.5
|Tax effects of adjustments to net income attributable to Mission Produce(5)
|(1.3
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(5.2
|)
|(4.2
|)
|Discrete tax charge for change in Peruvian tax rates(6)
|1.5
|-
|1.5
|-
|Noncontrolling interest(7)
|-
|-
|(0.6
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Mission Produce adjusted net income
|$
|22.2
|$
|19.6
|$
|56.2
|$
|52.8
|Mission Produce adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.74
(1) Costs related to blueberry orchards were $0.3 million for both the three months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, and $1.7 million and $2.5 million for the twelve months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Costs related to avocado orchards were $0.5 million for both the three months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, and $1.8 million for both the twelve months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024.
(2) Represents costs recognized in cost of sales related to the closure of the Company's Canadian distribution centers, including: accelerated depreciation expense on property, plant and equipment and operating lease right-of-use lease assets, early lease termination costs, severance costs, and gains on settlement of asset retirement obligations.
(3) Represents tariff charges levied on USMCA-compliant goods imported from Mexico for the three-day period from March 4th to March 6th, 2025. The extremely short-term nature of the charges prevented the Company from effectively passing the charges in both pricing to customers and prices paid for goods from suppliers. USMCA-compliant goods have subsequently been exempted from tariff charges on U.S. imports and additional adjustments are not expected in the future.
(4) Represents accelerated depreciation expense for certain blueberry plants determined to have no remaining useful life.
(5) Tax effects are calculated using applicable rates that each adjustment relates to.
(6) On September 10, 2025, Peru enacted tax law repealing current tax law which provided benefits to agribusiness entities. The new law subjects us to lower Peruvian corporate income tax rates than the rate in effect on the date of repeal of 25%, as follows: 15% for calendar years 2026 to 2035 and 29.5% thereafter. We remeasured our deferred tax balances based on the applicable tax rate in the year the deferred balances are expected to reverse.
(7) Represents net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interest plus the impact of tax-effected non-GAAP adjustments, allocable to the noncontrolling owner based on their percentage of ownership interest.
Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|16.8
|$
|20.7
|$
|40.5
|$
|41.8
|Interest expense(1)
|2.3
|2.7
|9.4
|12.6
|Provision for income taxes
|11.2
|8.6
|21.4
|18.6
|Depreciation and amortization(2)
|10.5
|10.2
|34.6
|37.7
|Equity method income
|(1.7
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(5.4
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|3.2
|2.6
|8.8
|7.1
|Losses on asset impairment and disposals
|1.0
|0.1
|3.9
|3.9
|Farming costs for nonproductive orchards
|0.5
|0.4
|1.8
|1.7
|Recognition of deferred ERP costs
|0.5
|0.6
|2.2
|2.2
|Severance
|-
|-
|-
|1.3
|Legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Advisory costs
|0.9
|-
|1.2
|-
|Canada site closures(3)
|-
|-
|0.2
|-
|Tariffs(4)
|-
|-
|1.1
|-
|Other income, net
|(0.6
|)
|(2.3
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(3.6
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA before adjustment for noncontrolling interest
|44.6
|42.5
|119.0
|119.8
|Noncontrolling interest(5)
|(3.2
|)
|(5.6
|)
|(8.2
|)
|(12.0
|)
|Total adjusted EBITDA
|$
|41.4
|$
|36.9
|$
|110.8
|$
|107.8
(1) Includes interest expense from finance leases, the most significant of which is for land at our Blueberries segment of $0.6 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the twelve months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Includes depreciation and amortization of purchase accounting assets of zero and $0.2 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $0.8 million and $3.7 million twelve months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Includes zero amortization of the Blueberries finance lease for both the three months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024 and $0.7 million for both the twelve months ended October 31, 2025 and 2024. The twelve months ended October 31, 2025 also include $0.9 million of accelerated depreciation expense from fixed assets related to the closure of our Canada facilities during the second quarter. The twelve months ended October 31, 2024 also include $4.1 million of accelerated depreciation expense, $2.0 million of which was from purchase accounting assets, for certain blueberry plants determined to have no remaining useful life.
(3) Represents charges recognized in cost of sales related to the closure of our Canada facilities, including: accelerated amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets, early lease termination costs and severance costs, partially offset by gains on settlement of asset retirement obligations.
(4) Represents tariff charges levied on USMCA-compliant goods imported from Mexico for the three-day period from March 4th to March 6th, 2025. The extremely short-term nature of the charges prevented the Company from effectively passing the charges in both pricing to customers and prices paid for goods from suppliers. USMCA-compliant goods have subsequently been exempted from tariff charges on U.S. imports and additional adjustments are not expected in the future.
(5) Represents net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest plus the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, allocable to the noncontrolling owner based on their percentage of ownership interest.
By Segment:
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Marketing & Distribution operating income
|$
|20.3
|$
|18.7
|$
|44.2
|$
|61.2
|Depreciation and amortization
|3.4
|3.8
|15.2
|14.5
|Stock-based compensation
|3.2
|2.6
|8.8
|7.1
|Losses on asset impairment and disposals
|-
|-
|1.7
|-
|Recognition of deferred ERP costs
|0.5
|0.6
|2.2
|2.2
|Legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Advisory costs
|0.9
|-
|1.2
|-
|Canada site closures
|-
|-
|0.2
|-
|Tariffs
|-
|-
|1.1
|-
|Marketing & Distribution adjusted EBITDA(1)
|28.3
|25.6
|74.8
|85.1
|International Farming operating income (loss)
|$
|2.1
|$
|(2.5
|)
|$
|8.1
|$
|(13.3
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|4.4
|3.8
|12.8
|11.9
|Losses on asset impairment and disposals
|0.8
|-
|1.5
|3.7
|Farming costs for nonproductive orchards
|0.5
|0.4
|1.8
|1.7
|Severance
|-
|-
|-
|1.1
|Intersegment eliminations
|0.6
|1.0
|(0.4
|)
|(0.5
|)
|International Farming adjusted EBITDA(1)
|8.4
|2.7
|23.8
|4.6
|Blueberries operating income
|$
|5.0
|$
|11.6
|$
|13.1
|$
|18.6
|Depreciation and amortization
|2.7
|2.6
|6.6
|11.3
|Losses on asset impairment and disposals
|0.1
|-
|0.7
|0.1
|Severance
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Blueberries adjusted EBITDA before adjustment for noncontrolling interest
|7.8
|14.2
|20.4
|30.2
|Noncontrolling interest
|(3.2
|)
|(5.6
|)
|(8.2
|)
|(12.0
|)
|Blueberries adjusted EBITDA(1)
|4.7
|8.6
|12.2
|18.1
(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding
Other Information (Unaudited)
Segment Sales
| Marketing & Distribution
|International Farming
| Blueberries
|Total
| Marketing & Distribution
|International Farming
| Blueberries
|Total
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|Third party sales
|$
|271.9
|$
|10.6
|$
|36.5
|$
|319.0
|$
|319.6
|$
|3.2
|$
|31.6
|$
|354.4
|Affiliated sales
|-
|49.0
|-
|49.0
|-
|27.1
|-
|27.1
|Total segment sales
|271.9
|59.6
|36.5
|368.0
|319.6
|30.3
|31.6
|381.5
|Intercompany eliminations
|-
|(49.0
|)
|-
|(49.0
|)
|-
|(27.1
|)
|-
|(27.1
|)
|Total net sales
|$
|271.9
|$
|10.6
|$
|36.5
|$
|319.0
|$
|319.6
|$
|3.2
|$
|31.6
|$
|354.4
| Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2024
|Third party sales
|$
|1,274.3
|$
|23.8
|$
|93.1
|$
|1,391.2
|$
|1,152.6
|$
|6.4
|$
|75.7
|$
|1,234.7
|Affiliated sales
|-
|102.1
|-
|102.1
|-
|58.5
|-
|58.5
|Total segment sales
|1,274.3
|125.9
|93.1
|1,493.3
|1,152.6
|64.9
|75.7
|1,293.2
|Intercompany eliminations
|-
|(102.1
|)
|-
|(102.1
|)
|-
|(58.5
|)
|-
|(58.5
|)
|Total net sales
|$
|1,274.3
|$
|23.8
|$
|93.1
|$
|1,391.2
|$
|1,152.6
|$
|6.4
|$
|75.7
|$
|1,234.7
Avocado Sales
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Pounds of avocados sold(millions)
|181.5
|161.1
|691.3
|647.3
|Average sales price per pound
|$
|1.39
|$
|1.90
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.69
Sales by Type
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Avocado
|$
|256.9
|$
|305.5
|$
|1,195.7
|$
|1,092.2
|Other
|62.1
|48.9
|195.5
|142.5
|Total net sales
|$
|319.0
|$
|354.4
|$
|1,391.2
|$
|1,234.7
