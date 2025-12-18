PXG Unveils The PXG Allan ZT Long Putter, Engineered For Unshakable Stability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PXG's latest putter blends long-length performance with Zero Torque technology to promote a steady, repeatable roll under pressure

Scottsdale, AZ, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





PXG today introduced the PXG® Allan® ZT Long Putter, a new extended-length design crafted to help golfers achieve greater stability, improved posture, and a smoother, more repeatable stroke. Purposefully engineered for players seeking a fresh path to consistency on the greens, the PXG Allan ZT Long Putter produces the kind of controlled, steady roll that builds confidence, especially under pressure.

The PXG Allan ZT Long Putter features an extended-length build, standard at 45 inches and adjustable up to 47.5 inches, paired with a substantially weighted 480g club head that creates a counterbalanced, ultra-stable feel. This design helps quiet excess hand action and promotes a shoulder-driven motion that many golfers find easier to repeat.

At the core of its performance is PXG's patented Zero Torque technology, which positions the center of gravity (CG) just below the shaft axis and utilizes a specialized S-hosel to keep the face naturally square to the path throughout the stroke. A multi-material hollow-body construction drives a high moment of interia (MOI), supports a forward CG, refines acoustics, and enhances the overall balance. The putter's advanced pyramid face pattern produces a soft, controlled sound while maintaining consistency and responsive feel across the face.

“With the PXG Allan ZT Long, we set out to create a long-length putter that gives golfers a calmer, more stable stroke without sacrificing precision,” said Matt Andrews, PXG Design Engineer.“By pairing Zero Torque technology with advanced construction and refined the CG placement, we engineered a putter that feels incredibly balanced and helps players roll it pure with confidence.”

The PXG Allan ZT Long Putter includes a PXG split grip optimized for extended-length performance. The putter comes standard with a KBS Chrome shaft or can be upgraded to feature the PXG M16® Black stability shaft. A dedicated fitting process featuring the company's adjustable length fitting shaft and its Precision Weighting System to ensure players can fine-tune the putter to their natural setup and stroke mechanics.

Fully conforming with the USGA rules, the PXG Allan ZT Long Putter retails for $449 USD. Book a custom putter fitting online at or call

About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, shoes, and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Kreiter, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim. For more information, visit .

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

...

+1 480-387-5591