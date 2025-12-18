Uttarakhand CM Dhami Directs Officials To Boost Revenue Collection

A review meeting on the status of revenue receipts for the financial year 2025-26 was held at the Secretariat on Thursday under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Boosting Revenue and Embracing Technology

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to give special focus to increasing revenue collection and ensure that the prescribed targets are achieved within the stipulated timeframe. He instructed senior officials of the concerned departments and District Magistrates to monitor revenue collection at the district level regularly. Emphasising the use of technology, the Chief Minister called for maximum utilisation of AI-based systems to effectively curb tax evasion. He also directed that all registration and documentation processes be fully digitised.

District Magistrates and senior officials were instructed to conduct regular inspections of Sub-Registrar offices, while on-site inspections of properties were ordered to ensure proper valuation during registration.

Expressing displeasure over delays in collecting green cess from vehicles entering the state from outside, the Chief Minister directed the Transport Department to commence collection at the earliest.

Environmental Management and Resource Utilisation

Stressing environmental protection, he said forest resources should be utilised judiciously in the interest of the state and instructed officials to prepare a concrete plan to promote commercial plantations in the Terai region and enhance work related to medicinal and aromatic plants.

State's Economic Vision and Fiscal Discipline

The Chief Minister stated that increasing revenue is the government's top priority for the state's overall development. He said that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make "this decade the decade of Uttarakhand," resource augmentation is being implemented in mission mode. He added that Uttarakhand has secured a top position among special category states and has also received a central incentive grant of ₹200 crore for outstanding performance in mining reforms.

For the financial year 2025-26, a tax revenue target of ₹24,015 crore has been set, out of which more than 62 per cent has already been achieved. The Chief Minister directed the relevant departments to coordinate and proactively work to achieve 100 per cent of the target for the remainder of the period.

He further said the state government is placing special emphasis on capital investment to strengthen the economy over the long term. Capital expenditure has increased by 34 per cent, accelerating infrastructure development and creating durable assets. Stressing policy reforms, innovation and adoption of new technologies, he said the objective is "transparent, accountable and public-oriented governance that delivers concrete results." He urged officials to work with strict financial discipline and collective responsibility.

