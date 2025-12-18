Lakeland Fire + Safety Awarded Fire Equipment Tender By Argentina's National Civil Aviation Administration ANAC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakeland's Integrated, Multi-Brand Fire + Safety Portfolio Key to Securing Contract

Tender Includes Eagle Structural Suits and Gloves, Veridian Boots and Hoods, Pacific Fire Helmets and Lakeland Proximity Suits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced it has been awarded a fire equipment tender by ANAC (Administración Nacional de Aviación Civil), Argentina's National Civil Aviation Administration. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ANAC is Argentina's national government body responsible for the regulation, oversight, and promotion of civil aviation safety. With responsibility over the country's airports, its Rescue and Firefighting Service SSEI (Servicio de Salvamento y Extinción de Incendios) provides services in the event of aviation accidents or incidents occurring within the airport or its vicinity.

“This tender was awarded to a single supplier and required the successful bidder to provide a complete fire protection solution across multiple product categories,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Industries.“Our ability to offer an integrated, multi-brand Fire + Safety portfolio, developed through recent acquisitions and product expansion, was a key factor in securing the award. The contract includes a variety of equipment across our brands including Eagle structural suits and gloves, Veridian boots and hoods, Pacific fire helmets and Lakeland proximity suits.

“In addition, historically the tender specifications for this customer favored a range of incumbent manufacturers and locally produced equipment. Our global sales team's sustained engagement with the Argentine fire service community enabled us to compete and ultimately win across the full scope of this award. We believe the competitive advantage of our multi-brand, multi-category platform will continue to deliver on single-award tenders across aviation and municipal fire services, building revenue and long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Jenkins.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

