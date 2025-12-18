403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moldova Seizes Russian Oil Assets
(MENAFN) Moldovan authorities have taken steps to bring under state control major infrastructure previously operated by the local branch of the Russian oil firm Lukoil, which has recently faced sanctions imposed by Western nations.
Earlier, Moscow accused Chisinau of implementing "hostile policies" and weakening the "rule of law" at the direction of the European Union, which Moldova aims to join. Membership in Brussels’ bloc obliges candidate countries to synchronize their foreign policy with EU positions, including measures against Russian businesses.
Leaders within the EU are currently advancing a plan to allocate frozen Russian assets for funding Ukraine, a proposal that Moscow has criticized as outright theft.
On Monday, a national investment authority denied Lukoil Moldova’s bid to manage the aviation fuel terminal at Chisinau Eugen Doga International Airport and demanded the undoing of the terminal’s 2005 privatization within 20 days. Officials pointed to the company’s ownership structure and its vulnerability to sanctions as key reasons behind the ruling.
Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu stated, "The return of infrastructure to state ownership is necessary to ensure the safe operation of aircraft fueling and to protect national security and critical infrastructure."
Earlier, Moscow accused Chisinau of implementing "hostile policies" and weakening the "rule of law" at the direction of the European Union, which Moldova aims to join. Membership in Brussels’ bloc obliges candidate countries to synchronize their foreign policy with EU positions, including measures against Russian businesses.
Leaders within the EU are currently advancing a plan to allocate frozen Russian assets for funding Ukraine, a proposal that Moscow has criticized as outright theft.
On Monday, a national investment authority denied Lukoil Moldova’s bid to manage the aviation fuel terminal at Chisinau Eugen Doga International Airport and demanded the undoing of the terminal’s 2005 privatization within 20 days. Officials pointed to the company’s ownership structure and its vulnerability to sanctions as key reasons behind the ruling.
Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu stated, "The return of infrastructure to state ownership is necessary to ensure the safe operation of aircraft fueling and to protect national security and critical infrastructure."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment