India Continues To Deliver Relief Supplies In Areas Severely Affected By Floods In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Dec 18 (IANS) India on Thursday continued to deliver relief supplies to various regions of flood-hit Sri Lanka, reflecting its steadfast commitment in assisting the neighbouring nation in time of crisis during the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Santosh Jha, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, on Thursday visited the Kolonnawa suburb of Colombo and the Bhaktivedanta Children's Home 'Gokulam' in Wattala - areas that have been severely affected by floods in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

As part of India's continued assistance to the island nation, High Commissioner Jha distributed assistance kits among families in Kolonnawa in coordination with All Ceylon Sufi Spiritual Association and among children of 'Gokulam' at the ISKCON Temple in Colombo, where they have been relocated.

Earlier this week, fresh relief supplies were delivered to Sri Lanka as India's multidimensional support continues under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

According to the Indian High Commission, another consignment of 50 more tonnes of dry rations from India arrived in Sri Lanka on December 15 onboard Indian Coast Guard Ship Shaurya. The supplies were handed over by Deputy High Commissioner to India Satyanjal Pandey to Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, and reinforcing ongoing support for disaster-affected communities.

Earlier, on December 14, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived in Sri Lanka, delivering 10 tonnes of medicines and 15 tonnes of dry rations, while also facilitating the return of the Indian Army Field Hospital team, which had been set up in Mahiyanganaya, near Kandy, following the successful completion of its humanitarian mission.

"Efforts to restore critical road connectivity are progressing steadily. Preparatory activities are underway at bridge sites in Chilaw and Kilinochchi, with the damaged Kilinochchi Bridge fully cleared and ready for the installation of a Bailey Bridge, facilitating smoother movement and improved access in the region," the High Commission of India stated on Wednesday.

"In the presence of Hon. Anura Karunathilake, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, and Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) handed over a contribution of LKR 100 million towards 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka'. CWIT is a joint venture between Adani Ports, John Keells Group, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority," the statement added.

Separately, the Indian Cultural Association (ICA) successfully concluded the second Janashakthi Life – ICA International Half-Marathon in Colombo on December 14, attracting over 2500 participants from 39 countries. Endorsed by the High Commission of India and Sri Lanka's Ministry of Sports, the event celebrated athletic excellence and social impact, with the men's category winner, Kipsang Icibet Mooses, donating his LKR 1 million prize money to the ICA Orphanage water purification project.

The last Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter also completed its mission on December 14 under Operation Sagar Bandhu, supporting relief operations in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. The helicopter and its crew returned to India on Sunday. Since 29 November 2025, three IAF and two Indian Navy helicopters have participated in the operation, rescuing 272 survivors, airlifting Sri Lankan troops, and delivering over 61 tonnes of relief material, standing firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need.

Since the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, India has provided over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clothing, water purification systems, and 14.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment, in addition to another 60 tonnes of specialised equipment.

Indian Naval ships INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri, INS Sukanya, LCU-54, LCU-57, LCU-51, and INS Gharial delivered large volumes of relief material to Colombo and Trincomalee, apart from Indian Coast Guard Ship Shaurya. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force - 80 personnel with K9 units - conducted immediate search and rescue operations, while an 85-member Indian Army Field Hospital set up in Mahiyanganaya provided life-saving medical care to more than 7,000 patients.

Medical centres using BHISHM Arogya Maitri cubes were established in severely affected areas, and 248 tonnes of Bailey Bridge components with 48 engineers were airlifted to restore critical connectivity. As many as five Indian Air Force and Navy helicopters evacuated survivors, transported troops, and delivered relief supplies-reflecting India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka during a time of crisis.