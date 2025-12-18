Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 950 Over Past Day

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on December 17, there were 125 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with more than one-third occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

