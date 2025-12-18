Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 950 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 950 Over Past Day


2025-12-18 02:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, Russian forces have lost the following equipment: 11,432 (+5) tanks, 23,758 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 35,232 (+27) artillery systems, 1,573 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,263 (+1) air defense systems, 432 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 91,716 (+330) tactical UAVs, 4,073 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 70,480 (+119) vehicles and fuel trucks, 4,027 (+0) pieces of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards wipe out ten Russian shelters on Kursk front

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on December 17, there were 125 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with more than one-third occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

MENAFN18122025000193011044ID1110496243



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search