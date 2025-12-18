Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 950 Over Past Day
Additionally, Russian forces have lost the following equipment: 11,432 (+5) tanks, 23,758 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 35,232 (+27) artillery systems, 1,573 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,263 (+1) air defense systems, 432 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 91,716 (+330) tactical UAVs, 4,073 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 70,480 (+119) vehicles and fuel trucks, 4,027 (+0) pieces of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards wipe out ten Russian shelters on Kursk front
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on December 17, there were 125 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with more than one-third occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.
