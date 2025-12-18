Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zaporizhzhia Hit By Russian Aerial Bombs, Residential Building Damaged

2025-12-18 01:08:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

Earlier, the Air Forc of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded launches of guided aerial bombs toward Zaporizhzhia region.

“Guided aerial bombs heading toward Zaporizhzhia!” the military warned.

An air raid alert was declared in Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region.

Shortly afterward, Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported that a residential building was damaged as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

The consequences are still being assessed, he added.

Read also: Injury toll from Russian bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 32

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 17, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with aerial bombs, injuring 32 people.

UkrinForm

