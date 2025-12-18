403
Tago’s Rentals Expands Party Equipment Rental Services Across Whittier, CA
(MENAFNEditorial) WHITTIER, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 — Tago’s Rentals, a locally operated party equipment rental service, announced continued growth of its event and celebration offerings to meet increasing demand for party rentals in Whittier, CA. Operating from the heart of Whittier, the company provides inflatable entertainment and essential event equipment for birthdays, family gatherings, school functions, and community celebrations.
Tago’s Rentals offers a full range of party rental items, including bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, inflatable games, and tent, table, and chair rentals, allowing customers to plan complete events through a single, reliable provider. The company serves residential customers as well as schools, churches, and local organizations throughout Whittier and nearby communities.
“Whittier families and event hosts are looking for dependable rentals that are clean, safe, and delivered on time,” said a representative from Tago’s Rentals. “Our focus is on providing fun, high-quality party equipment that makes hosting an event easier and more enjoyable.”
Among the most requested inflatable rentals in Whittier are several themed bounce houses, including the Pink Bouncer, Spooky Pumpkin, Sport Arena Jumper, Star Unicorn 3D, and the Ultimate Mega Blocks Bounce House. These inflatables are designed to appeal to a wide range of age groups and event themes, making them popular choices for birthday parties and seasonal celebrations.
Tago’s Rentals is located at 11668 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606, and operates seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., making it convenient for customers to plan rentals around their event schedules.
About Tago’s Rentals
Tago’s Rentals is a Whittier-based party equipment rental service specializing in inflatable entertainment and event essentials. The company provides bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, inflatable games, and tent, table, and chair rentals for private parties, school events, and community gatherings throughout Whittier and surrounding areas.
