A Christmas Full Of Smiles: National Police Celebrate With Children From La Berlina In Alanje -
They thoroughly enjoyed every activity: face painting, breaking piñatas, playing with toy police officers, eating, and laughing with pure joy. It was a day filled with affection, where the most important thing was sharing. This noble activity is part of the social commitment of the National Police, which, in addition to guaranteeing citizen security, strengthens ties with communities through gestures that sow hope. The officers reaffirmed that they will continue to promote initiatives that bring joy to children and strengthen trust between the community and the police.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment