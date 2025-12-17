A Christmas Full Of Smiles: National Police Celebrate With Children From La Berlina In Alanje

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) With joy, music, games and sweets, units of the Police Service for Children and Adolescents of the 4th Police Zone of Chiriquí gave an unforgettable morning to the children of the community of La Berlina, a neighborhood of Querevaló, district of Alanje, who enjoyed an emotional Christmas celebration. The children's faces lit up with excitement from the very first moment.

They thoroughly enjoyed every activity: face painting, breaking piñatas, playing with toy police officers, eating, and laughing with pure joy. It was a day filled with affection, where the most important thing was sharing. This noble activity is part of the social commitment of the National Police, which, in addition to guaranteeing citizen security, strengthens ties with communities through gestures that sow hope. The officers reaffirmed that they will continue to promote initiatives that bring joy to children and strengthen trust between the community and the police.