Serial Cables Introduces 'Hermes', A New Pcie Gen6 Redriver Product Line For Advanced Validation And Signal Integrity

Serial Cables LLC today announced Hermes, a new PCIe Gen6 Redriver product line designed to support next-generation PCIe Gen6, NVMe, and CXL validation workflows. The Hermes family includes x8 EDSFF-to-AIC Redriver and x16 EDSFF-to-AIC Redriver Cards as well as a x16 MCIO Redriver, all built around Phison's PS7161 linear redriver technology.

As PCIe Gen6 pushes signaling rates to unprecedented levels, system designers and validation engineers face tighter channel margins, longer interconnect paths, and increasingly complex test setups. Hermes redriver cards are built to reinforce signal integrity across insertion loss heavy links, enabling reliable bring-up, debugging, and characterization of early Gen6 platforms.

The new redriver family delivers lane level control and visibility for demanding lab environments:

. Phison PS7161 linear redriver ICs across all platforms

. Support for PCIe Gen6, NVMe, and CXL signaling

. Adjustable equalization, flat gain, and swing per lane to maximize channel margin

. USB-C CLI interface for configuration, telemetry, and diagnostics

. No software drivers required

The EDSFF based cards provide native connectivity between host systems and EDSFF SSDs using standard edge connectors, supporting E1.S, E2, and E3.S/L form factors, while maintaining full bandwidth x8 or x16 links via an AIC interface.

The PCIe Gen6 x16 MCIO Redriver addresses cable centric validation scenarios, splitting a full x16 link across dual x8 MCIO connectors on both the input and output sides, making it well suited for long cable runs, adapter chains, and modular test setups.

Select QA variants of the EDSFF redriver cards include a dedicated Quarch PAM mezzanine interface and an additional USB C port, enabling direct integration with Quarch Power Studio for synchronized power analysis and automated test workflows. These QA SKUs are optimized for customers running repeatable compliance, characterization, and power aware validation pipelines.

All cards feature compact, lab friendly form factors, onboard telemetry, built in self test functionality, and active or passive cooling designs matched to their use case. Engineers can save and load tuning profiles, monitor board health, and quickly adapt signal conditioning parameters as system configurations evolve.

“PCIe Gen6 validation is no longer theoretical,” said Paul Mutschler, CEO & Managing Director at Serial Cables.“This redriver line was designed to give engineers practical, transparent tools they can rely on when channels are pushed to the limit and early silicon leaves little margin for guesswork.”

The PCIe Gen6 x8 EDSFF to AIC Redriver, PCIe Gen6 x16 EDSFF to AIC Redriver, and PCIe Gen6 x16 MCIO Redriver are available now directly from Serial Cables, with standard and QA configurations offered depending on workflow requirements.

For more information, product documentation, or evaluation inquiries, visit serialcables or contact...