Best Deck Sealing Product For Outdoor Wood Hemp Shield's New Wood Care Range

"These new product launches reflect our ongoing commitment to making wood care simpler, safer, and more sustainable," said a spokesperson for Hemp Shield Products LLC."By combining eco-friendly innovation with proven performance, we're giving homeowners and professionals the tools they need to restore, protect, and preserve wood surfaces for years to come."

Hemp Shield Products LLC, a proud leader in environmentally friendly wood and maintenance products, officially announced the launch of its new products. Hemp Shield Finish Remover, Hemp Shield Wood Cleaner, and Hemp Shield Wood Brightener. These new products further enhance the process of restoring and preserving wood surfaces. All these products ensure your wood remains beautiful and resilient for years.

Hemp Shield's New Innovations for your wood care and protection

Hemp Shield Finish Remover

The Hemp Shield Exterior Finish Remover is eco-friendly for stripping old finishes from wood surfaces. It is used to remove stains and heavy, weathered paint or to clean a dirty deck. This extra-strong product complements power washing and sanding. Use this product for vertical and horizontal applications.

Benefits of Hemp Shield Finish Remover



It removes deteriorated coating, including siding and aluminum

It cleans the surface with the formula to cling to vertical surfaces

It cleans, removes, and etches aluminum siding in one easy step. It's a safer, cost-effective alternative to traditional removal methods.

Hemp Shield Wood Deck Cleaner

The Hemp Shield Wood deck cleaner tackles the toughest dirt, mold, and mildew, restoring the natural beauty of your wood. This biodegradable formula is safe for the environment while being tough on grime. It's perfect for decks, fences, siding, and outdoor furniture.

Benefits of Hemp Shield Wood Deck Cleaner



It revives the beauty of wood by removing the weathering effect.

It dissolves old and fades semi-transparent stains and watermarks.

The wood deck cleaner removes mildew and deteriorates wood cells. It is ideal for decks, fences, patios, and exterior wood surfaces.

Hemp Shield Wood Brightener

After cleaning your wood, bring out its natural brilliance with Hempshield Exterior Wood Brightener. The Hemp Shield Wood Brightener neutralizes stains and restores the original weathered wood color. It's an essential step in the wood restoration process and ensures an even finish when you apply a sealer.

Benefits of Hemp Shield Wood Brightener



It brings out the natural brilliance and features of the wood grain.

It is ideal as a standalone brightener or a follow-up to Deck Cleaner.

It brings convenient options in both liquid form and Concentrate. It is an excellent second step in any wood restoration project.

Besides our new releases, we're proud to spotlight our best-selling Hemp Shield Exterior Wood Sealer & Wood Finish. It protects your wood from deterioration and has become customers' favorite for years. The Hemp Shield Deck Sealer & Wood Finish provides a long-lasting barrier against moisture, UV rays, and temperature fluctuation, all while enhancing the natural beauty of the wood with a rich, vibrant finish.

Benefits of Hemp Shield Deck Sealer & Wood Finish



Deck Sealer shields your deck from the durable protection of hemp-oil.

The Deck Finish promotes sustainability with non-toxic materials.

It protects from harmful UV rays and weather conditions. This wood sealer is easy to apply & provides smooth maintenance.

Hemp Shield's commitment to wood care extends beyond these new releases. Our other non-toxic and eco-friendly products ensure the wood looks natural for years and protect it from UV rays and weather conditions.



Hemp Shield Log Home Treatment

Hemp Shield Deck Sealer Hemp Shield Deck Stain and Sealer Colors

At Hemp Shield, we understand the importance of quality wood care. Whether you're restoring a weathered deck, maintaining a log home, or sealing newly installed wood, our products are designed to deliver exceptional results with a focus on environmental sustainability.

About Hemp Shield

Hemp Shield Products LLC is the proud manufacturer of one of the first Wood Finish and Deck Sealers containing Hemp Seed Oil. Its Ultra-low toxicity and environmental friendliness ensure outdoor wood looks elegant and natural for years. Our products include hemp seed oil from industrial hemp plants modified with UV light inhibitors and biocides for maximum wood protection. The result is a superior finish for your deck, fence, interior wood, or log home.

For more information on our new product launches or to explore our full range of wood care solutions, visit our website at Hempshields or contact us at [+1 541-315-3641].

Contact:

Hempshields

+1 541-315-3641

