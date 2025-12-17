403
Amiri Diwan Announces National Day Holiday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the occasion of Qatar National Day, observed annually on December 18, the Amiri Diwan has announced that Thursday, December 18, 2025, will be an official holiday. Employees will resume work on Sunday, December 21, 2025.Qatar National Day Amiri Diwan official holiday
