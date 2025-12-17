5 Things To Know About Maraya Social, Alula's Rooftop Culinary Gem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) . Maraya Social, perched atop the shimmering Maraya, is open once again, offering breathtaking 360‐degree views of sandstone cliffs and historic landscapes

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – December 2025: Nestled within the timeless beauty of Ashar Valley, one of AlUla's best dining experience returns for a new season of elevated gastronomy, signature warmth and refined flavours.

From its history to its new menu, here's everything to know about Maraya Social:

1. Helmed by one of Britain's best‐loved chefs

The brain behind Maraya Social is Jason Atherton, a Michelin star and multiple award-winning chef and restaurateur whose name is synonymous with culinary excellence. Atherton owns and operates multiple Michelin‐starred restaurants around the globe, and his reputation is built on innovation, artistry and a keen sense of hospitality.

Atherton's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. He was the first Englishman to complete a stage at Ferran Adrià's legendary three‐Michelin‐star El Bulli in Spain, and sharpened his skills under culinary titans Pierre Koffmann and Marco Pierre White. His experience forms a rich foundation for the artistry seen and tasted at Maraya Social, Atherton's first venture into Saudi Arabia.

2. A menu that's worldly yet distinctly AlUla

Every dish at Maraya Social tells a story, bridging European refinement with Mediterranean freshness, Arabian spices and British comfort. This is fine dining without the formality, designed for sharing and socialising. Expect vibrant flavours brought to life with the warmth and hospitality AlUla is known for.

3. Celebrating seasonal, regional produce

The restaurant places local sourcing at the heart of its identity. Atherton works closely with suppliers in the region to showcase AlUla's unique ingredients: from its fresh herbs and vegetables to distinctive flavours that can only be found in this part of the world.

4. Dining atop an architectural marvel

Rooftop restaurants have an undeniable charm and stylishness to them – and Maraya Social takes it to the next level. It sits atop the world‐renowned Maraya, the largest mirrored structure in the world. The dramatic architectural marvel reflects the surrounding desert like a giant art installation, making it one of AlUla's most iconic landmarks. From the restaurant's elevated perch, the views are nothing short of cinematic.

5. A destination steeped in history and culture

Step onto the rooftop terrace and witness 360‐degree views of the Ashar Valley, best known for its dramatic canyons and wind-carved rock formations. As the sun shifts, the sandstone cliffs glow in shades of gold and amber, evoking the same landscapes that captivated ancient civilisations thousands of years ago. Ashar Valley is just a 20-minute drive to multiple archaeological treasures such as Hegra, Saudi's first UNESCO World Heritage Site; AlUla Old Town, a maze of historic alleys and hundreds of mud brick houses; and Dadan, once the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan kingdoms more than 2,000 years ago.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km2, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of over 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman's conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.